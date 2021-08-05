6 takeaways from Colts’ training camp practice No. 7

The Indianapolis Colts were on the field Wednesday for their seventh training camp practice at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

With a day off coming on Thursday, the Colts made sure the intensity stayed high as they continue to prepare for the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 15.

Here are six takeaways from Colts training camp practice No. 7 on Wednesday:

Attendance

The Colts had a number of players missing practice on Wednesday including quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), running back Jordan Wilkins (hamstring), wide receiver Tarik Black (undisclosed), wide receiver J.J. Nelson (groin), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), tight end Noah Togiai (knee), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), defensive end Damontre Moore (knee), defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), linebacker Skai Moore (back), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back), safety Shawn Davis (hamstring) and safety Rolan Milligan (hamstring). Safety George Odum (back) and guard Danny Pinter (illness) returned to the field after missing practices in recent days. Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) remained on the PUP list, and defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) remained on the NFI list.

Jacob Eason Bounces Back

It has been an up-and-down camp for Eason over the first two weeks, but he seemingly had his best day so far on Wednesday. That's very encouraging as we get closer to the preseason games over the next few weeks. This is what Jake Arthur of Horseshoe Huddle had to say about Eason's work on Wednesday: "I went in on Eason's performance Tuesday, but credit where credit is due: he was much better on Wednesday. Tuesday, he was very inconsistent and struggled putting the correct velocity and touch on many of his passes. Things were smoother and less clunky on Wednesday. He wasn't faltering under constant duress, and he accepted his check-downs. Eason went 15-of-19 passing (78.9%) combined in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s with no touchdowns or interceptions." Eason has no experience coming into this preseason working in the offense so this month of practices will be crucial for his development. It's encouraging to see him take some steps forward after what seemed to be a few days of poor play.

Sam Ehlinger Applying Pressure

The QB1 job seems to be Eason's to lose, but it looks like he's getting plenty of competition from sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger, who has been impressive in his own right to open up camp. Head coach Frank Reich gave the rookie some praise following Wednesday's practice. "I’m really impressed with where Sam (Ehlinger) is. Not only mentally but just whatever the ‘it’ factor is. It’s not too big for him, you can feel that. He’s got a presence about him and he has instincts," Reich told reporters Wednesday. "You can feel that he has good quarterback instincts. He understands. I told him yesterday, it’s very apparent he understands how to keep the game simple and that’s a big deal. He does a good job of that.”

Ben Banogu Is Determined

There may not be more pressure on a player than Banogu entering this training camp, but he's responded beautifully. The third-year edge rusher continues to impress and has done so even when the pads have come on, which is encouraging for his prospects of making an impact this year. Many reports out of Wednesday's practice had Banogu with another would-be sack during team drills. It's going to be really exciting to see what he can do during the preseason.

Michael Pittman Jr. Is A Warrior

Frank Reich had some high praise for the second-year wide receiver in Pittman Jr., who is a favorite to breakout in 2021. He's had an extremely strong camp working as the X receiver, and he continues to work his way toward a big season. "Pittman Jr., he’s one of my favorite guys as far as the toughness and mentality. We have a lot of tough guys on our team but his approach mentally is second to none," Reich said. "The guy is a warrior. He wants to take every rep, you have to hold him back. He’s always fighting to get better. I think he’s ready to take a big step this year.”

Mike Strachan Making His Case

The battle for the final spot in the wide receiver room seems to be wide open. Through the first week and a half, it may be the rookie who is taking that spot over second-year wideout Dezmon Patmon. At least, that's the way it seems in the eyes of Kevin Bowen. "The continued flashes of WR-Mike Strachan coupled with a pair of drops by WR-Dezmon Patmon on Wednesday, is something to note as how the camp is trending for those two big guys. If I were making a 53-man roster right now, I probably would have Strachan on my roster and not Patmon."

