6 takeaways from Colts’ quiet free agency

As expected, the Indianapolis Colts were relatively quiet when it came to making moves during free agency, which is now just about over as the attention now shifts to the 2021 NFL draft.

The Colts re-signed some of their free agents after they hit the market and brought in some depth and competition pieces for the offensive line. But they didn’t go after any of the big name pass rushers and wide receivers, which falls in line with Chris Ballard’s process—regardless of how badly we wanted Romeo Okwara.

As free agency comes to an end, here are six takeaways from the Colts’ perspective:

A big risk with the pass rush

The biggest takeaway for the Colts comes with their edge rusher group. The Colts didn't come away with any one of the big pass rushers like Okwara, Carl Lawson, Bud Dupree or Yannick Ngakoue. They could still add a veteran like Melvin Ingram or Ryan Kerrigan, but the Colts are taking a big risk with their pass rush. It seems the Colts have a lot of confidence in the development of young players like Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu, both of which are at the top of the depth chart. They have a combined 9.0 sacks in 50 career games. It's easy to trust Ballard given his track record of success, but this is a major question mark coming out of free agency.

Crucial veterans return

The Colts had two key players hit the market in wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. While it seemed both players would be finding new homes, the Colts found a way to get one-year deals done with both of them. This turns out to be a big deal because new quarterback Carson Wentz now has a reliable, savvy veteran target in Hilton while the secondary gets its leader on the boundary to return for another season.

Depth on the OL

It was clear the Colts wanted to bring in more depth and competition on the offensive line. They did so by signing three offensive linemen as of this writing. That includes offensive tackles Julién Davenport and Sam Tevi to go along with interior offensive lineman Chris Reed. Reed might be the best signing the Colts made this offseason. He's a strong veteran presence who can provide high-end depth and even step in a spot starter role if need be. Davenport and Tevi are likely battling for the backup role at swing tackle assuming the Colts draft a prospect in the first two rounds.

Jacob Eason the QB2?

We know the Colts have their QB1 in Carson Wentz after they traded to draft picks in order to acquire him. But after Jacoby Brissett left for Miami to backup Tua Tagovailoa, it seems Eason has a clear path to be the backup quarterback to Wentz. That can change on a dime. The Colts can bring in a veteran to compete with him, which wouldn't be a bad idea at all. But after spending his entire rookie season as a healthy scratch on the active roster, Eason will have his chance to prove he belongs as the backup behind Wentz.

Denico Autry is the biggest loss

Early in free agency we learned that Autry signed a three-year deal with the division-rival Tenneessee Titans. We also learned that the Colts were heavily involved in trying to bring him back but that the structure of the Titan's offer gave Autry more security in terms of money. Autry winds up being the biggest loss for the Colts this offseason—outside of the retired players—especially now that the questions about the edge rusher group are coming up. Autry was a key defender against the run and a versatile piece along the defensive line that will be greatly missed in 2021.

Chris Ballard has his work cut out in the draft

Building through the draft is one of Ballard's biggest philosophies. He believes that's the way to build sustained success. But now after a quiet free agency, which was expected for the most part, Ballard has to make sure they get the right prospects arriving in the draft. They don't have a left tackle to protect Wentz and if Davenport or Tevi becomes the starter, that's less than ideal. The edge rusher group is a massive question mark and even if they come out with a prospect like Kwity Paye or Jaelan Phillips, the outlook will be better but there will still be question marks about immediate production. Ballard often puts a lot of his eggs in the basket of the draft but if the Colts want to compete in 2021, they have to hit on their early-round picks after staying quiet in free agency.

