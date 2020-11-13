6 takeaways from Colts’ 34-17 win over Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) now sit atop the AFC South sharing first place with the Tennessee Titans (6-3) following their 34-17 drubbing at Nissan Stadium on Thursday night.

It was a statement game for the Colts, who got on the national stage for the first and potentially only time this season. The defense dominated the second half of the game while the offense got some explosive plays from their younger players.

Here are six takeaways from the Week 10 win:

Nyheim Hines needs more touches

It was Hines game from the moment he got his first snap. The N.C. State product was explosive, elusive and a downright mismatch for the offense. Whether he was making plays between the tackles or putting linebackers on skates on his routes, Hines showed he deserves to be a part of the game plan every week. He led the way in the backfield in both snaps and touches while adding 115 total yards and two total touchdowns. The birthday boy had a big day and should be used on a more consistent basis.

Michael Pittman Jr. enjoys a breakout

The rookie wide receiver saw his development slow a bit due to an injury that kept him off of the field for weeks at a time. But he showed Thursday night that he can be a major factor in the passing game. From making plays downfield to gaining chunk yardage after the catch, Pittman Jr. put it all on display at Nissan Stadium. The Colts need someone to emerge as a consistent WR1 and it may just be turning into Pittman Jr.

Second-half resurgence

The Colts were down just four points going into the second half of the game but really turned it on when they came out of halftime. Their first drive ended with a turnover on downs at the goal line but thanks to a shanked punt and a blocked punt on ensuing drives, the Colts were able to stack a 21-0 run in the second half. They didn't allow the Titans to score a single point after halftime as the defense continues to prove it is an elite unit.

Situational offense struggles again

The Colts offense showed some life in the second half of the game after getting Nyheim Hines and Michael Pittman Jr. more involved. But there are still plenty of concerns in their situational football. The Colts were just 4 of 12 (33%) on third down and 3 of 6 (50%) in the red zone. Those numbers are not strong enough to win against better teams like the Packers and Steelers. This was a big win, but it wasn't without its flaws.

What is going on with Jonathan Taylor?

The struggles of the rookie running back continued on Thursday night. He took seven carries for just 12 rushing yards but looked solid in the passing game with two receptions for 25 yards. He got the start again, but that's only in name now. Three weeks in a row he has been outplayed by another back in the room. He saw just three carries in the second half while Hines took over the backfield. The Colts used a second-round pick on Taylor so they won't be giving up on him, but he hasn't been showing such life since coming out of the bye week.

Colts hold the tiebreaker

After the Week 10 win, the Colts and Titans are now tied sitting atop the AFC South. Both teams are 6-3 and while the Titans have the better conference and divisional records, the Colts hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. When it comes to playoff seeding, that is what will come first. So if the Colts keep pace throughout the second half of the season and even pull off another win at home against the Titans in Week 12, they will be in good shape to win the division. But there's a long way to go before that picture settles.

