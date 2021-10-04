6 takeaways from Chiefs’ Week 4 win over Eagles

A hard-fought win to get back to .500 was exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs needed to get their season back on track. With two 100-yard contributors on offense and a five-touchdown game from MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, their offense led the way to victory while the defense largely struggled to keep up.

This game wasn’t in hand until the fourth quarter, and it felt closer than the 12-point difference might otherwise imply. While back to playing break-even football, there are still clear deficiencies in Kansas City’s game that will need to be cleaned up in order to keep winning. With thirteen more matchups between them and the playoffs, here are our takes on the Chiefs’ second win of the 2021 NFL season.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire built on rough start with spectacular stat line

After fumbling away the Chiefs’ chance to start 2-0 on the road in Baltimore, the second-string running back struggled again last week against the Chargers despite seeing relatively high production. Weeks spent as a scapegoat has given way to a quietly solid performance against Philadelphia where he showed upside in both the running and passing game, creating yardage where there didn’t appear to be any, while also protecting the football from defenders who were ready to take it.

This game won’t go down as the best of his career when it’s all said and done, but it was a solid testbed for his ability to bounce back and contribute in a must-win scenario. Kansas City absolutely couldn’t afford to lose this game, and it turned to Edwards-Helaire from the opening drive until the fourth quarter to help get the team back to .500.

Lack of pass rush remains a concern defensively

Sacks are hard to come by in the NFL, so the Chiefs’ ability to pounce on Jalen Hurts three times shouldn’t be overlooked. Mike Danna made a huge impact, getting to the quarterback twice, and L’Jarius Sneed proved he is a force to be reckoned with in the blitz, notching his first sack of the season in the same role that helped define his standout 2020 campaign.

The concern here is where the pass rush is coming from, and if it’s sustainable. Chris Jones has been a non-factor against the pass in recent weeks, and free-agent acquisition Jarran Reed has done nothing to prove he needs to be on the roster next season so far. With Frank Clark still nursing injuries, Kansas City has an issue on their defensive line that isn’t going away soon. They cut key training camp contributors after strong showings in their preseason performances, namely Tim Ward, and will need the current line to step up if they hope to compete when it counts the most.

Tyreek Hill returned to form after down performances in the losses

Held to just 14 and 56 yards against Baltimore and Los Angeles respectively, Tyreek Hill needed a big game against the Eagles in the worst way. He came through huge for the Chiefs with 186 yards on 11 catches for three touchdowns en route to the win. While the beneficiary of some pick-your-poison choices on Philadelphia’s behalf defensively, Hill marked his return to form with a game that’ll go down as one of his best of the season.

When it rains it pours for Hill and the offense, with this game being no exception to that rule. They’ll need the big performances from Hill to come with the regularity they’ve expected based on his early career to keep pace with the Raiders and Broncos this season.

Red zone defense improves, still imperfect

Holding Philadelphia to just three-of-six on conversions in the red zone is a big step forward for a Chiefs defense that has absolutely floundered to this point in their schedule. Granted, they’ve played some capable opponents, but the way they played inside 20 yards in the losses made fans wonder if they’d win another game this year. Thankfully, improvement seems to have begun as the unit regresses somewhere closer to the mean following the win against the Eagles.

They’ll still be able to improve this facet of their game if they put their minds to it, and this could be the start to an overall change of fortune for a defense that has been one of the league’s worst so far this season. With so much going wrong for them so far, looking competent in any phase of this matchup is great progress moving forward.

One sack allowed highlight offensive line's room for growth

In the same spirit as the defense’s three sacks not being enough, the offense’s one sack allowed felt like a regression based on expectations and the precious cargo they’re under contract to protect. Mahomes might’ve only been tackled for a loss once, but was hit four times including big shots on back-to-back plays by the Eagles’ Derrick Barnett that drew a roughing the pass call on the second occurrence. It can’t be emphasized enough that Kansas City’s season will effectively be over if Mahomes gets hurt, and the major investments in the offensive line in the offseason necessitate elite performances from the group on a week-to-week basis.

While there is always a no harm no foul mentality in football, the line knows exactly where they stand four weeks in, and will no doubt be scrambling to figure out how to keep their quarterback totally clean in the coming weeks. This game was by no means the worst possible outcome for the line, but more improvement in pass protection is needed for them to be where they envisioned themselves in training camp ahead of the 2021 playoffs.

.500 is just a start for Kansas City in 2021

In the revised 17-game schedule it’ll be impossible for teams to go .500 at the end of the season without a tie somewhere along the way. The difference between 9-8 and 8-9 could be the difference between a seat at the table for the playoffs or draft preparation in January. Kansas City is back to break even after four weeks, but will need to continue winning to be a competitor when it really matters.

This game was a major improvement from showings in the previous two weeks, but the Chiefs remain far from their end goal. To seriously pursue another Super Bowl, the team will need to continue developing under Andy Reid and find their footing more consistently against even better opponents. Their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills will be their chance to get back to playing “winning football” and should be a test for their legitimacy as AFC contenders against one of the conference’s most well-rounded teams.

