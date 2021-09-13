6 takeaways from Chiefs’ Week 1 win vs. Browns

With their first win of the season in the books, the Kansas City Chiefs have officially begun their campaign to make a third straight Super Bowl. A closer outcome than some might have expected, their victory in the 2021 home opener was an entertaining game that was competitive until the final snap.

Cleveland put up a great fight on the road in Week 1, looking every bit the part of a top AFC contender and turning heads with their potent mix of offensive talent. Despite taking an early lead that held until the fourth quarter, the Browns fell just short of the upset, clearly overwhelmed by Kansas City’s ability to rally and score when it mattered most. The Chiefs left themselves a lot of room for improvement, but are sure to be pleased with their 1-0 record heading into their matchup against an injured Ravens squad in week two. Here are our biggest takeaways from Kansas City’s first game of the new season:

Kansas City still has the goods to come from behind

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Story continues

Many feared a Super Bowl hangover after the February loss to the Buccaneers that served as the impetus for the Chiefs to rebuild on both sides of the ball. They retained most of their key players from last season and added talent on the offensive line and defense in the offseason to create more competition in pursuit of another championship. One might think that the fresh blood would change the culture of a team that has achieved so much in recent years, but this win against Cleveland proved that Kansas City still has the sauce to win in difficult situations. Down by 12 for most of this matchup, it took fourth-quarter heroics by Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill to get the Chiefs in the driver's seat to seal the deal. It seems as long as this team has an MVP caliber quarterback, they'll find a way to win, against all odds. The come-from-behind nature of this win made it extra sweet. It's also a sign of great things to come later in the extended 17-game schedule.

Defense was leaky, but held the line in crunch time

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Despite surrendering more than 450 yards of total offense to the upstart Browns, Kansas City's defense went from a sieve to a brick wall at halftime, providing crucial stops in the second half to swing momentum in the Chiefs' favor. With two forced turnovers, including a game-clinching interception by offseason addition Mike Hughes on Cleveland's final drive. The first half showed some cause for concern moving forward, but if the defense can tighten up in second halves all season, Kansas City will remain a tough out. Nobody expects the Chiefs' defense to be perfect this season, especially in games where Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark are inactive, so their big rebound in the second half proved that Kansas City can adjust and succeed, even against top tier opponents.

New offensive line shines in their first game

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Three first-year starters on an offensive line would be a recipe for disaster under normal circumstances, but Andy Reid has managed to turn their inexperience into a distinct advantage upfront. Cleveland is loaded with talented young players that can rush the quarterback, so for Kansas City to have only surrendered two sacks in the effort was a great sign for the line's development. Though they struggled to establish the run in the win, their performance was admirable given the situation. As the season wears on and the line gets more comfortable moving bodies upfront, it appears the Chiefs are primed to turn their biggest weakness from last year into a great strength. If Cleveland wasn't able to figure out their tricks, it'll be hard for any other opponents to get one over on Kansas City later in the season.

Chris Jones proves to be a menace at defensive end

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most talked-about storylines of the offseason was Chris Jones' move to defensive end in 2021. Paired with Frank Clark and Jarran Reed as every-down pass rushers, Kansas City hopes to have found defenders that can get after the quarterback on every down while remaining stout against the run. Clark was inactive for this game, leaving Reed and Jones to pick up the slack against a rock-solid Cleveland offense. Jones was particularly impressive in the win, tallying his first two sacks of the new campaign and looking like a natural fit at his new position. His production will continue to trend upwards when Clark makes his way back to the field, as offenses will have to pick their poison when trying to chip Kansas City's blitzers with tight ends.

The crowd at Arrowhead is still a big problem for opponents

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City might've had more of a crowd in 2020 than some other teams, but Arrowhead Stadium's electric atmosphere isn't the same without a full house. Sunday's game was packed with fans that held of their end of the bargain when Cleveland's offense took the field, drowning out the television broadcast at times and firing up Chiefs' players who were eager to play for a crowd. Baker Mayfield looked like a seasoned veteran against the raucous crowd, but his performance wasn't enough to silence the Kansas City faithful who waited through the summer to see the Chiefs perform in the flesh. Football is officially back, and so are fans.

Patrick Mahomes remains perfect in September games

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Much has been made of Patrick Mahomes' knack for winning games. His unparalleled performance against the Browns saw him break records and maintain the astonishing September resume that has given opponents fits since he took over as the starter in 2018. Mahomes is now 11-0 in September games in his career, throwing for 35 touchdowns and no interceptions in what has become a central part of his legend. For all the myth-making, though, Mahomes somehow still has room to improve. Cleveland had him figured out in the first half where they dominated both sides of the ball, but the MVP quarterback had his say when it mattered most. From the 75-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill to the slick rushing touchdown and two-score game for Travis Kelce, this game was everything fans could have hoped from Mahomes.

1

1