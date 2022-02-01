6 takeaways from Chiefs GM Brett Veach’s end-of-season media availability

It might be the end of the 2021 NFL season for the Kansas City Chiefs, but the work is never finished for the front office staff. Chiefs GM Brett Veach addressed the media for his end-of-season media availability on Tuesday, and while he’s as disappointed as the rest of Chiefs Kingdom, he’s turning the chapter and getting prepared for the offseason. He offered an optimistic outlook for the future of the team and gave fans an idea of what they can expect this offseason.

Here are some quick takeaways from what Veach had to say:

Veach proceeding with caution as it relates to the salary cap

The Chiefs are in an OK spot in terms of their salary cap.

Veach suggested that the previous offseasons impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have added a level of complexity to their current situation. They were hoping they’d have a larger salary cap in 2022 (capped at $208.2 million) and they’re not expecting the salary cap to balloon in 2023 with new TV deals as some have suggested.

“I think many good teams are in the same scenario,” Veach told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re OK. We’re not rolling into the offseason with a ton of cap space. We have some moves to make. The cap has grown. I know that there’s a number thrown out there and people think that it’s a bigger number, but I think we were hoping for a little bit bigger. The big question is the growth from ’22 to ’23. That also plays a factor into how we structure contracts and how cash flow is different in years. There’s an element of that that’s unknown. The knee-jerk reaction is to see TV deals and say the cap’s just going to balloon. We can continue to hope for that. It’s a good reality that that won’t happen. It’ll be much more gradual increase in the cap.”

Right now, the Chiefs seem to have a plan to give themselves cap flexibility in 2022. That plan involves a number of things like restructuring contracts, cutting players, extending other players and then re-signing other players. That said, they’re proceeding with a certain level of caution. Veach wants to keep this team flush with talent, but he also wants to make sure they don’t hamstring themselves years down the line.

“There’s always restructuring of contracts, there’s always re-signings, there’s always ways to move money but you got to be smart about that,” Veach explained. “I think we’re seeing teams now that are hitting the end of a long year of pushing money, pushing money and finally it hits you. I think we’ll always be cognizant of that, and Clark (Hunt) is on top of that. That’s why Clark is great to work with. We have great cap people here, but Clark, as I’ve said before is one of the best cap guys in the NFL. I think we always have that thought process of never putting ourselves in a bind four, five, six years down the road, but we try to blend that with aggressiveness just because when you start thinking in terms of nothing’s ever guaranteed.”

Right now, Veach and his staff will begin gathering as much information as possible on what their situation in the future will look like should they make certain moves. That information will inform the best path forward for the 2022 NFL offseason.

“So, those are some of the things as we work through the next few weeks trying to acquire as much information as we can,” Veach said. “It’ll help guide us in what we do, but I’d love to sit here and say the cap is going to balloon to an astronomical number in ’23 and do all these things, but my gut tells me that won’t be the case. It’ll be much more gradual, and we’ll have to also utilize that into our equation in how we approach this offseason.”

Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. is priority No. 1

The big move for the Chiefs last offseason was to acquire Orlando Brown Jr. in trade from the Baltimore Ravens. After speaking to the media on Tuesday, it’s clear that Veach views retaining Brown as the No. 1 priority for Kansas City.

“As far as Orlando (Brown Jr.), he was a guy that had a dream to play left tackle and had a small sample size of him playing left tackle at Baltimore,” Veach told reporters. “We had an opportunity for him to do that and obviously feel like as a whole, our offensive line played outstanding this year. Credit to Coach (Andy) Heck and our coaching staff and I thought our O-Line did a great job. He’s another unique character too where when you talk about a culture and when you talk about a guy that does everything the right way, Orlando Brown is in the category. The guy never misses practice, he’s as dependable as there is. That Cincinnati game that we played in the regular season, it killed him that he couldn’t play, and he actually came back on the field and wanted to play with a pulled calf muscle. I think he’s done a great job at left tackle. We’ll certainly work and get him done. We expect him to be our left tackle moving forward.”

Make no mistake, Brown will be a member of the Chiefs moving forward. Right now, it seems to be a question of whether they’ll be able to agree to a long-term deal or whether he’ll play under the franchise tag in 2022. Veach seemed to be optimistic that the two sides could get a deal for a long-term extension done.

“Those are always unknown,” Veach began. “I think that when you have a player come in here and when he loves being here, and I think when the coaching staff and the personnel staff feel the same way, it’s always easier to get something done when players see a place like Kansas City as a long-term place for them to potentially start and finish their career. So, when you get a guy like that, the trade happens and I think everything he wanted from this experience in regard to playing left tackle, playing in Kansas City, playing with Pat Mahomes, I haven’t asked him this directly, but I would say it’s been exactly what he’s wanted. I think we’ve been looking for a tough, rugged, dependable left tackle protecting Pat Mahomes. So, I think when you have that scenario play out where the player loves the team and the team loves the player, I think things are always more likely to work out. That element will be something that we iron out. It’d be beneficial for us because it allows us to do more things.”

How this plays out could be the key to other things getting done this offseason for Kansas City. A franchise tag scenario would limit what they could do this offseason, while a long-term contract would give the team some serious flexibility.

The defensive side of the ball will be a focus

At the end of the 2020 NFL season, after watching the offensive line crumble in Super Bowl LV, Brett Veach knew the exact area that would be an emphasis in the 2021 NFL offseason. The needs this year aren’t quite as glaring for Kansas City. For Veach, there will be an element of simply improving at every position.

“I always like to look at it on one end, given the nature of a 17-game season, and you’d like to hope to pray that you’re in the playoffs, you always have to have your eye out for talent at all levels,” Veach said. “In ’18 or ’19, I thought our deepest position was the defensive line, and then all of a sudden, we had three guys get hurt. On one end, you’re always going to keep your eyes and ears open and try to acquire the best players you can because ultimately you’ll need depth everywhere.”

If Veach had to identify one area that could see some changes in 2022, it’d be the defensive side of the ball. He knows they have some decisions to make with free agents and contracts on the defensive line, but the entire defense could undergo changes this offseason.

“I just think in general, most of the guys on offense are back and we have some work to do on the defensive side,” Veach said. “On the defensive line, we’ll have some decisions to make. We’ll always prioritize the offensive and defensive lines. If you look at the track record that coach (Andy Reid) had in Philly that I have carried over here, there’s always going to be — once you get the quarterback — you’re going to invest in the O-Line and D-Line. I think we did that early on with the (Chris) Jones and the (Frank) Clark’s and the (Jarran) Reed’s and on the offensive line (Joe) Thuney’s and the (Orlando) Brown’s.”

Veach specifically foresees some changes coming on the defensive line. He still subscribes to the age-old NFL tale of building the rest of the defense through the defensive line.

“I don’t think it’s far-fetched to say we’ll prioritize the lines like we always do,” Veach said. “Knowing that we have a good offensive line in place, defensive line probably makes the most sense. Through the defensive backfield and what have you. But I think the defensive side is probably one that we’ll focus on right off the bat.”

Tyrann Mathieu future in Kansas City no written in stone

Tyrann Mathieu has made it clear he wishes to return to Kansas City and play out the rest of his career here. Brett Veach has made it clear that the Chiefs would like Mathieu back, but it sounds like it’ll have to come on their terms.

“Before the season, I had a chance to talk with Tyrann (Mathieu) and his agent,” Veach told reporters on Tuesday. “We got to the point where we said, once the season ends, we’ll be able to look at the landscape and where it is going to be at once we get to this point in the 2022 offseason and where it’s going to be in 2023. We’ll work through that. I know, certainly, Tyrann wants to be here and play here and loves it here and we certainly feel the same way with him. We love him.”

Mathieu has been active on Twitter since the postseason ended for Kansas City. He recently replied to a tweet that suggested he was leaving the Chiefs. Asked directly whether Mathieu had “left the building” with no chance of return as a free agent, Veach shot that notion down.

“I don’t think that’s necessarily true,” Veach said. “Tyrann is a really passionate person and he wears his emotions on his sleeve and he speaks from the heart and that’s what he does. I think there’s a lot of emotions. I think the one thing that is clear is his genuine love and passion for this city for this locker room and for being here. The one thing that jumps off the screen when you listen to him talk is that he loves playing and living in Kansas City. There’s an element of — there are certain things out of his control and there are certain things out of our control until we get more information through the process. I think sometimes when you get guys who are that passionate and feel so strongly about being somewhere, they just say, ‘Hey, listen, this is it.’ I know deep down he wants to be there. As we mentioned to him before the season, once we’re able to look at the cap and look at where we’ll be in ’23 and down the road and other deals and other moves, we’ll certainly exchange ideas and put our best foot forward.”

Veach’s comments have been rather consistent on this matter. He mentioned ahead of the season that once the team does their extensions, conversions, trades and etc., that’s when they’d be able to figure out a way to re-sign Tyrann Mathieu. Unfortunately, all of that stuff might not happen overnight.

“The offseason, it’s a long — I know it’s right around the corner — but it’s a process,” Veach said. “When you work through, the first thing we always do is to try and separate the emotion of the last game out. Because the feelings— the reality is always different from that raw emotion after a game, especially a game like that.”

Acquiring more weapons for Patrick Mahomes always on the table

The Chiefs were attached to a lot of receivers in the 2021 NFL offseason, at the trade deadline and in free agency throughout the season. It was clear as the season progressed that the team really lacked a true No. 3 target outside of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. They tried to gain one by signing Josh Gordon, but as we all know, that didn’t work out according to plan.

Asked about how high of a priority it is to acquire more weapons for Patrick Mahomes, Veach suggested the team is always looking for ways to improve, no matter how big or small.

“I think our priority is always, any sort of advantage we can get, we’ll pursue,” Veach said. “It’s no different than the Rams. I mean they had a bunch of wideouts, they had a chance to get Odell (Beckham Jr.). Even if, we potentially could’ve had Sammy Watkins on our roster and without something, I think you know how we’re wired. If it makes sense to us and doesn’t put us in any long-term binds in regards to future caps and structure. If there’s any way we can get and if there’s any way we can get Pat Mahomes more weapons, we’ll do that. Obviously, Odell’s done a great job for the Rams and it just worked out for them that they signed him and then a receiver gets hurt, so now it looks like an even better move. If this scenario had played out a year ago, I think we still would have pursued. I don’t think we’ll ever shy away from gaining a 1% advantage. If it makes sense for us, even if it’s just a little better, we’ll pursue it.”

Veach suggested this might not just be something that happens in free agency. The extra third-round pick from Ryan Poles’ departure will give the team some flexibility that they didn’t previously have when it comes to acquiring talent. Whether that talent is a weapon for Mahomes to use or not remains to be seen, but Veach is clearly open to the idea.

Contrary to popular belief, the Chiefs do value the CB position

The biggest investment the Chiefs have made at the cornerback position in recent years was selecting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed with pick No. 138 in the 2020 NFL draft. Veach sought to clear up any misconception about how he values the cornerback position.

“I think there’s some of the misconceptions about not valuing the corner position,” Veach said. “A lot of what happens in the league and a lot of how you spend your draft capital, there is some element of being circumstantial. You’re going to value the O-line and D-line. Then you’re going to value corners too because they’re hard positions, but at the same time, not having a ton of cap space every year and not picking in the top 10, it’s hard to just say we’re going to go out and get a corner. There are other elements too. Let’s say you’re picking at 30 and the top two consensus corners are gone. There may be a corner that you have graded in that too, but as you pass the medicals, the coaching the scheme, the fit, it’s not always the raw numbers, address one and take one. There are so many factors that come to play. Again, you talk about the value of a player. You talk about the scheme. You talk about the fit with the coaching staff. You talk about their medical history. There’s been a couple guys over the years that we liked, and we just didn’t think they were healthy.”

Veach mentioned the Chiefs would look to add a good young cornerback, possibly through the draft. He cautioned, though, about the difficulty of finding those types of players in free agency with the little cap space they’ll have.

Even one of their own players, Charvarius Ward, could end up a high-priced free agent. Ultimately, they might look to the players they currently have under contract to step up as starters in 2022.

“Charvarius (Ward) has done a nice job for us,” Veach said. “He’s another guy you throw in that mix of the guys that are up that we’d like to talk with. I thought he has progressed every season and our staff has done a great job with Charvarius and having (L’Jarius) Sneed and (Rashad) Fenton back, those are two guys that have played productive roles for us. We think L.J. is outstanding in his approach and versatility, and Fenton is a guy that consistently shows up on the field for us and is able to play and produce for us.”

