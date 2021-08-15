6 takeaways from Chargers’ preseason victory over Rams

The Chargers kicked off the 2021 preseason with a win over the Rams in the first game that fans were allowed in SoFi Stadium by the score of 13-6.

With that being said, here are six of my biggest takeaways from the contest.

Rashawn Slater makes his mark

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Slater only played in the first drive of the game, but he showed a lot of promise. The majority of his work came against his former Northwestern teammate, Earnest Brown IV and he kept him at bay in pass protection and provided a charge in the running game by clearing lanes with pure strength and physicality.

Larry Rountree makes big impact in the backfield

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Between Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley, the backs were underwhelming in the early going. That's until Rountree entered the game right before the half in which his eyebrow-raising carry for 25 yards set the tone the rest of the way out. Showing good feet, explosion and vision, the sixth round pick finished with 63 yards on eight rushes.

Josh Palmers continues his summer dominance

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

There was a lot of hype surrounding Palmer after establishing himself as one of the better wideouts in camp, and he lived up to it under the lights. Leading the team in receptions and receiving yards, the third round selection finished with six and 36, respectively. If he keeps this up, Palmer could see plenty of targets from Justin Herbert in the regular season.

Special teams still has work to do

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The special teams department was one-sided on Sunday night. While the kicking department performed well, the punt team struggled. Allowing an average of 21.3 yards per punt return is a big concern, but a penalty coming from 12 men on the field and another play where there was close to only having 10 is unacceptable. This will be a major focal point at practice this week.

Plenty of contributors along the defensive line

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Linval Joseph, Jerry Tillery and Justin Jones who are seen as locks to make the 53-man roster did not play. Instead, it allowed for others vouching for a spot to make their statements, and nearly every interior defender that hit the field did just that. Christian Covington and Forrest Merrill each had a recorded tackle for loss, while Joe Gaziano and Breiden Fehoko also made a consistent impact against the run.

Brandon Staley has instilled a specific style of play

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Since he took over, Staley built buy-in with the team, as has took the necessary steps to build trust with his players. That carried over to the field in his head coaching debut, as Staley had his guys playing with a ton of energy and effort on both sides of the ball, even if it was primarily the second and third teams.

