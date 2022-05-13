6 takeaways from Bucs’ 2022 regular-season schedule

The NFL finally released the full 18-week schedule for the 2022 regular season Thursday night, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will once again be heavily featured.

Here are some of the most compelling storylines coming out of the Bucs’ 17-game slate for this season:

Reverse Rematch in Week 1

Last year, the Bucs opened their regular-season slate by hosting the Dallas Cowboys, beating them on a last-second field goal in front of a thunderous home crowd at Raymond James Stadium.

This time around, Tampa Bay will travel to Arlington to face the same opponent, with a Week 1 road test against “America’s Team” to kick off the 2022 season.

Last year’s ratings for this opening matchup were obviously good enough for the league decision-makers to make it happen again, getting the ever-present draw of the Cowboys’ nationwide fan base with the presence of Tom Brady and a recent Super Bowl champion.

Gauntlet Start

Tampa Bay opens with back-to-back road games, following up their season-opening trip to Dallas with a Week 2 matchup against the division-rival New Orleans Saints.

Week 3 sees the Bucs finally play in front of their home crowd, hosting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The week after, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs come to Raymond James Stadium, the site of the Bucs dominant win over them in Super Bowl LV.

That’s one rough four-game stretch to start the season, one that could be made more difficult if Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin is still working his way back from a serious knee injury suffered late last year.

Five-Time Prime-Time

For the second year in a row, the Bucs will have the most prime-time games a single team is allowed to have, with five such games scheduled for the national audience in 2022.

After their Week 1 road trip to face the Cowboys on a Sunday night, the Chiefs are back on NBC in Week 4 for their showdown with the Chiefs. In Week 8, the Bucs host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens for their only Thursday night game of the year, followed by a Week 13 Monday-nighter at home against the Saints.

The fifth and final prime-time matchup for the Bucs will be a franchise first . . .

Christmas in the Desert

For the first time in franchise history, the Bucs will play on Christmas Day, travelling out to Arizona for a Sunday night tilt against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

Tampa Bay gets the prime-time slot in the NFL’s first-ever three-game Christmas slate, giving Brady and the Bucs another chance to impress a national audience.

This matchup will be a holiday homecoming of sorts for much of Tampa Bay’s coaching staff, as the likes of Todd Bowles, Byron Leftwich, Harold Goodwin and others worked with Bruce Arians when he was the head coach of the Cardinals.

Overseas Again

There wasn’t much suspense with this one, as the NFL had previously announced that one of the Bucs’ home games this year would actually be the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany.

Tampa Bay will “host” the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 in Munich, just three years after their last overseas trip to play yet again in London.

Those international trips haven’t treated the Bucs well up to this point, but without Russell Wilson, Seattle shouldn’t be as tough of an out as in past years.

Brady's Last Ride?

If this is to be Tom Brady’s swan song, the NFL is getting their money’s worth in terms of elite matchups against some of the league’s best teams, and some superstar quarterbacks.

The Bucs will host games against four different NFL MVP award winners, and will face five teams that won their respective divisions last season, the most allowed under the new 17-game format.

Throw in all the prime-time matchups, including Christmas night, and Brady will have no shortage of compelling storylines throughout what could be the final season of his legendary career.

