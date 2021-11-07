6 takeaways from the Bills’ 9-6 loss to the Jaguars

Here are six takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Twins!

The Bills and Jaguars couldn’t be more evenly matched if they tried.

At halftime, the teams had identical points (6), total first downs (9), total yards (132), and time of possession (15:00).

Josh Allen carried Buffalo the entire half. He battled through a porous offensive line, completing 13-of-21 passes for 90 yards, and leading the team with four rushes for 50 yards.

Trevor Lawrence finished the first half 11-of-15 for 80 yards, CJ Beathard was 2-of-2 for 33 yards.

Josh Allen or Josh Allen

Josh Allen sacked Josh Allen. The first time a quarterback has been sacked by a player with the same name ever. Both Allen’s finished with at least one tackle.

And Josh Allen intercepted Josh Allen. And Josh Allen recovered a Josh Allen fumble.

Which one would you have rather had on Sunday?

Josh Allen: 31/47 264 YDS, 2 INT, 1 FUM. 5 CAR 50 YDS

Josh Allen: 8 TKL, 2 TFL, 1 SACK, 1 INT, 1 FUM RCV

Offensive, offensive line

Call the Buffalo Bills offensive line Alexander because they had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.

When they blocked it was a hold, when they didn’t hold it was a penalty, and when they did neither it was a sack.

The Bills offensive line missing Jonathan Feliciano and Spencer Brown for the second straight week put together their worst collective performance of the season.

Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Darryl Williams is not the right combination up front for this team. It’s looking like a miscalculation on the front office to not address anything here at the trade deadline.

Remember this guy?

The Bills realized they had Stefon Diggs at the start of the fourth quarter. In the opening 45 minutes, Diggs had two catches for 25 yards. In the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, Diggs had three catches for 32 yards.

Story continues

Diggs led the NFL in receiving yards a season ago with 1,535 yards and a league-high 127 catches. This season he’s matching his yards per reception but has not matched his pace.

The Jaguars have no one in their secondary that should make them shy away from their number one wide receiver for 75% of the game. Diggs has finished just one game (Week 4) with over 100 yards receiving.

Injury woes

Buffalo came into Jacksonville shorthanded and with the longest injury report of the season. It didn’t improve on Sunday with additional injuries to three key contributors.

Both Zack Moss and Taron Johnson departed early and would be ruled out with concussions. Tre’Davious White was banged up near the end of the fourth after diving for an interception attempt.

The Bills are now down Dawson Knox, Jon Feliciano, Spencer Brown, two backup quarterbacks, Moss, and Johnson. Cole Beasley and Jordan Poyer were questionable to play and Justin Zimmer was a scratch after being listed with a foot injury on the report.

Not even close

This was the first time the Bills failed to score a touchdown since playing the 0-7 Jets in Week 7 of 2020. The Bills won that game 18-10 off of six Tyler Bass field goals.

Buffalo entered against the now 2-6 Jaguars with the best turnover differential in the NFL. They finished minus-2. Every Bills turnover was charged to Josh Allen.

The Bills reached the red zone one time. They came in as 14.5 point favorites. Additionally, it marked the first time the Jaguars won on US soil since Week 1 of 2020.

1

1