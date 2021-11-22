6 takeaways from the Bears last-minute loss to the Ravens

The Chicago Bears and their dubious bye week losing streak continued on Sunday when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens 16-13, dropping their record to 3-7 on the season.

An exciting quarterback matchup between Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields turned into Tyler Huntley and Andy Dalton as Jackson was inactive due to an illness and Fields left the game with a rib injury.

This game was there for the taking but questionable coaching decisions from Matt Nagy, miscommunications, and a letdown effort from the defense at the very end resulted in a surprising loss. Here are my takeaways from what we witnessed on Sunday.

Matt Nagy's coaching coffin is running out of nails

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

How many more games does the front office need to see? Will it help if the Bears face off against a high school defense to prove they would still struggle with play design and execution while also sabotaging themselves with untimely timeouts? It’s ridiculous we’re sitting here with yet another loss that showed little to no improvement on the offense. Every loss isn’t created equal though, because this came at the hands of a second-year quarterback who didn’t know he was starting until just a couple hours before kickoff.

This should have been a feel-good win to get the team back on track against Huntley and the Ravens. Instead, you saw yet another nail go in Nagy’s coaching coffin, one that has far too many to be still kicking. The end is coming at some point, but we’re just wasting time continuing to run this whole thing back.

This game was a microcosm of the Matt Nagy era

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Years from now, you might be talking with someone who isn’t as familiar with the Chicago Bears and if they ask “what was Matt Nagy like?” Show them this game film. Nagy is known for quite a few things during his time as Bears head coach, but this game had it all when it comes to his shortcomings.

For starters, he abandoned the running game like the good ole days of 2019 and 2020, his offense got too cute at the wrong time, stalling a potential touchdown drive in the first quarter, he was abysmal coming off timeouts, he ran a questionable fourth-down play with the wildcat formation, and his team snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. If someone had their Nagy BINGO card handy, they would have easily won.

It’s yet another example and reminder of the ineptitude of this coaching staff and why changes are far overdue. But at least we got to hear the hits played all in a row for maybe the last time.

The rest of this season is meaningless without Justin Fields

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The good news for Fields is he appears to only have bruised ribs, a welcome sign considering the alternative. The bad news, however, is he likely will still miss some time working to heal up, meaning the next few games are pretty meaningless in my eyes.

The rookie quarterback wasn’t as impressive as he had been his previous couple of games, completing only four passes for 72 yards prior to getting hurt against the league’s worst pass defense. But his involvement is what most Bears fans care about the most right now.

Sitting at 3-7, these Bears likely aren’t making a playoff run. That ship unfortunately has sailed. And seeing Andy Dalton sling the ball to Jimmy Graham in a game at this point in the season is just filler. This year was always about developing Fields but now that their record is what it is, his growth matters that much more. Without him at the helm, I’m far less motivated to care what matters on the field.

Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith finally get their shine

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith were playing like men possessed on Sunday. Quinn posted 3.5 sacks on the day, along with five total tackles, three going for a loss, while Smith tallied 17 tackles, a career high. Both players had been having outstanding seasons, but with guys like Mack and Hicks on the field, they truly got to stand out on their own.

It feels like Quinn’s 2020 season was a bad dream at this point, considering he looks like a completely different player and leads the team in sacks with 10. He’s become a key leader on the defensive line and shows no signs of slowing down, even without Mack playing opposite of him.

Smith, meanwhile, has been racking up tackles all season long but you saw a different side of him on Sunday. In addition to the 17 tackles he had, Smith was trying to fire his teammates up on the sideline, taking hold of that “field general” role as the inside linebacker.

I personally wondered how this defense would look coming out of the bye week and missing key personnel. For the most part, they looked very good aside from the final drive. That part does matter quite a bit, but you have to be impressed with how Quinn and Smith elevated this unit’s performance throughout the day.

Kindle Vildor isn't a capable starting CB

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Like I said before, the defense played very well throughout the day and mostly everyone had a solid game. Except maybe Kindle Vildor. The second-year cornerback continues to struggle, primarily in pass coverage. He did find his way to the quarterback for his first career sack, but continued to lose receivers on deep patterns, resorting to pass interference penalties to prevent completions.

Vildor had two untimely penalties, the latter of which led to the game-winning touchdown on the Ravens final drive. Quarterbacks have a near-perfect rating when targeting him with 150.3 and he can’t seem to play the ball well when he actually has a chance to cause a breakup.

It’s baffling to me that the Bears don’t try anyone else at the outside spot like Artie Burns or Xavier Crawford. But if the goal is to try and develop Vildor to see what he can become, I guess continuing to trot him out in a lost season makes sense. But right now, he’s not a quality starting cornerback in the NFL. We’ll see if he ever gets there.

The Bears were feeding the media propaganda all day on Sunday

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

My final takeaway took place off the football field on Sunday. Sort of. Did you happen to catch the NFL Network piece by Ian Rapoport on the Bears development of Justin Fields? Knowing that the Bears had fed Rapoport information for quite sometime with Nagy as head coach, this piece reads to me like the coach trying to show is development with the rookie quarterback is working. This piece came out prior to Sunday’s game, but once the game started, we heard an awful lot of praise from CBS analyst Tony Romo.

The last time the former quarterback and Jim Nantz called a Bears game, it was last month’s 38-3 drubbing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Romo and Nantz were turning the broadcast into a comedy show, taking jabs at the Bears all day long as they were blown out. This week? Romo was praising the entire Bears team for their development of Fields, the possibility they can be a playoff team, and highlighting their recent draft picks. What changed?

Allow me to put on my tinfoil hat for a second to hypothesize that Ryan Pace was likely chumming it up with his fellow Eastern Illinois University alumni and made it a point to ask Romo to highlight the team. They have a connection with each other and after hearing the clowning from last month, you can bet Pace was none too happy.

I truly feel like a conspiracy theorist right now but given the negative perception among Bears fans, why not use two media stars to get your message out there that everything is fine? I’m just not falling for it.

