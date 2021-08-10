6 takeaways from Bears’ first unofficial depth chart

The Chicago Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. But before the Bears and Dolphins square off on Saturday at Soldier Field, the two will hold a couple of joint practices at Halas Hall.

When looking at Chicago’s first unofficial depth chart, there are some things that aren’t much of a surprise — Andy Dalton being listed as the starting quarterback and the Bears’ top wide receivers listed as Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin. But there are also plenty of surprises.

Here’s what we learned from the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart:

The starting cornerback job is Kindle Vildor's to lose

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Kindle Vildor has been listed as the starting cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson, which isn't too much of a surprise based on how things have unfolded throughout the offseason and training camp. While Desmond Trufant was brought in to compete for the starting job, he hasn't done enough to stand out, while Vildor has been making plays during practice. But Vildor hasn't won the job yet. The preseason is going to be integral in determining who wins the job, and Vildor figures to be one of those starters who gets more reps than most during this first preseason game. But right now, it feels like this is Vildor's job to lose.

Teven Jenkins is going to have to earn the starting left tackle job

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn't a surprise to see Elijah Wilkinson listed as the starting left tackle with this first depth chart. After all, Teven Jenkins has yet to practice during training camp, which certainly isn't encouraging for a rookie making the switch from playing primarily right tackle to left tackle. Jenkins was never going to be thrust into the role without putting in the necessary work. The sooner Jenkins can get back on the field, the better. Otherwise, Chicago appears confident riding with Wilkinson as their left tackle.

Story continues

WR Javon Wims is in danger of being cut

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

When the Bears filled out their wide receivers room this offseason, there was a belief that Javon Wims was on the roster bubble. His chances of making the 53-man roster were helped with Anthony Miller being traded, but he still had plenty to show in order to earn a spot. Right now, Riley Ridley and Chris Lacy occupy those final two roster spots. With Wims listed outside the top six receivers, he's in real danger of being cut. While Wims provides some special teams value, he's going to need a strong preseason to escape the chopping block.

There's still plenty of time for LB Alec Ogletree to move up the depth chart

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Ogletree is still relatively new to the Bears, but he didn't take long to make an impact during practice. In four practices, Ogletree has logged six interceptions, including at least one interception in four straight practices. At this point, Ogletree feels like a safe bet to make the 53-man roster. While he might be listed as a third-string linebacker heading into the preseason opener, there's plenty of time for Olgetree to work his way up to the third or fourth spot. When you look at Joel Iyiegbuniwe, who is listed above him, he's been a solid special teams contributor. Ogletree is going to need to play special teams to earn one of those spots, and he already said he's prepared to.

Khyiris Tonga starting at nose with Eddie Goldman out

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

With Eddie Goldman on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bears have listed rookie Khyiris Tonga as the starting nose tackle alongside Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols on the defensive line. Tonga is a powerful run-stuffer, but he also has the ability to get after the quarterback, something that's vital for nose tackles in this pass-happy league. While Tonga won't be the starting nose tackle once Goldman returns, he should make the 53-man roster as depth at the position.

Khalil Herbert, Damiere Byrd earn kick, punt returner duties

AP Photo/David Banks, Pool

Perhaps the biggest questions on special teams are who would be taking on kick returner and punt returner duties this season. Rookie running back Khalil Herbert, who returned kickoffs at Virginia Tech, was the favorite to earn the job, so it certainly wasn't a surprise to see him as Chicago's kickoff returner on this depth chart. Chris Lacy and Rodney Adams are listed behind him. Herbert will get plenty of looks at kickoff returner and running back in the preseason. With Tarik Cohen on the PUP list, there's a good chance the Bears will also be looking for a punt returner. Right now, Damiere Byrd is listed as the top punt returner with Darnell Mooney and Dazz Newsome listed behind him. [listicle id=477168]

1

1

1

1