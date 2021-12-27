6 takeaways from Bears’ comeback win against the Seahawks

The Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks played a fun, down-to-the-wire game in the snow in Seattle. The Bears ended a three-game losing streak and ended any hopes for Seattle’s playoffs.

Led by third-string quarterback Nick Foles, the Bears pulled off the upset as he threw the winning touchdown and 2-point conversion to give the Bears the 25-24 victory.

Here are my takeaways from what we witnessed on Sunday.

Jimmy Graham still has a little magic left in his hands

In his revenge game, Jimmy Graham delivered for the Bears. His clutch touchdown catch in the fourth quarter brought back memories of the 6-foot-7 tight end who caught 51 touchdowns in New Orleans. Graham is likely a Hall of Famer, but fans haven’t had much to be excited about after joining the Bears at the end of his career.

He had ten receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns before this game. If Graham is willing to take a team-friendly deal, I’d be happy to see Graham come back with a quarterback ready to throw him the ball. He’s shown he can still score touchdowns.

Nick Foles is at his best coming off the bench

After paying Nick Foles $88 million, the Jaguars traded him to the Bears, and he failed to beat out Mitch Trubisky for the starting job.

During Week 3 of the 2020 season, he came in to lead the Bears to a comeback win over the Falcons. Then, he went 1-5 before getting injured. In 2021, he couldn’t beat out Andy Dalton or Justin Fields but led another comeback win in Week 16 over the Seahawks.

It’s a tale as old as time. If you trust Foles, you’ll regret it. He was traded to the Rams after going 8-2 as a backup to Michael Vick in his first stint in Philadelphia. After 11 games, he was benched by the Rams for Case Keenum. You know the rest of his story.

He’s played for six teams since entering the league in 2012. I’d love him to stay in Chicago as a veteran mentor to Fields, but he’s not a starter. Maybe he can teach Fields to trust his arm more and understand that certain players are still open despite a lack of separation (Jimmy Graham and Allen Robinson).

Robert Quinn has a date with history

Robert Quinn needed two sacks to break the Bears’ single-season sack record (17.5) set by Richard Dent in 1984. However, Seattle didn’t want to be remembered as the team that allowed Quinn to set the record and held him to two tackles and one sack.

With two games left, it seems inevitable that Quinn will either tie or break the sack record. It’ll be a bit of a silver lining in an injury-riddled defensive season.

Matt Nagy won't be the head coach in 2022

Before Sunday’s game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Matt Nagy’s status as head coach was “very much in doubt.” Hopefully, this win over Seattle didn’t change things.

He’s 33-30 in the regular season and 0-2 in the playoffs. After four years, I’m not sure what else the front office needs to see from Nagy.

The Bears hired Nagy because of his reputation as an offensive guru. Here are the Bears’ offensive rankings in points per game since he became head coach.

2018: 9th (26.3 points)

2019: 29th (17.5 points)

2020: 22nd (21.9 points)

2021: 28th (17.3 points)

Simply put: #FireNagy.

David Montgomery is the undisputed leader on offense

David Montgomery rushed 21 times and caught seven passes for a combined 106 yards. He led the Bears in both rushing and receiving. The Bears have stupidly rotated captains, but Montgomery is the clear leader of the Bears offense. He’s battled injuries and remained upbeat despite another tough season.

After the brutal loss to Arizona, Montgomery said, “Aint gonna be no moping around. I’m gonna go into work, and I’m going to get on everybody’s (expletive), and they’re gonna get on mine too, and we’re gonna go back to the drawing board, and we’re going to figure it out.”

Hopefully, the Bears re-sign him in the coming years. Given Khalil Herbert’s potential, it might not be the best move financially, but it’s the best move for building a new culture.

Seattle blew it

It’s been a reoccurring theme for the Seahawks this year. Despite keeping a game close, Seattle continued to make mistakes on offense and defense, and it cost them. The Seahawks led by 10 points late in the third quarter after a Gerald Everett touchdown. Even after a missed field goal by Jason Myers, Seattle still led by 7.

Then they allowed the Bears to drive 80 yards on six plays in less than two minutes. The Seahawks couldn’t stop the Bears from scoring, and they couldn’t stop Damiere Byrd from scoring on the 2-point conversion to give the Bears the lead.

The Legion of Boom is no more.

The offense also had a little more than a minute to drive down the field, needing only a field goal to win. But the drive didn’t get far due to a holding and false start penalty.

Let Russ Cook is no more.

