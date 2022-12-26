6 takeaways from the Bears’ cold loss to the Bills

It hasn’t exactly been a December to remember if you’re a Chicago Bears fan. Despite having all their games this month at home in Soldier Field, they lost all three of their games, the latest coming against the Buffalo Bills 35-13 in frigid conditions. It was their most lopsided loss of the season as the Bears dropped eight straight games to fall to 3-12 on the season.

The offense failed to establish the run game, leading to major problems moving the ball and getting into a rhythm. The defense, meanwhile, couldn’t stop the Bills from running all over them and a close game at halftime turned into a blowout.

With injuries piling up and only two games to go, many are looking forward to the end of the season. And having to endure the bitter cold in a lost season on top of it, should this game simply go straight into the trash? Here are our takeaways from the Bears’ Christmas Eve loss.

Time to get this offense indoors

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

When weather conditions consist of single-digit temperatures and heavy wind gusts throughout the game, it becomes pretty clear that moving the football through the air is going to be a problem. The Bears certainly struggled in that department, totaling just 129 passing yards on the day. Quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t the problem, it’s just difficult to slice through the wind at Soldier Field with deep passes, especially when the skill players aren’t exactly quality starters. But after spending the last month at Soldier Field, the Bears will have a chance to move indoors next week in Detroit and I’m excited to see it, frankly.

Whether Bears fans want to agree or not, the cold and windy conditions make it difficult to move the ball through the air. It’s beneficial to elite defenses though, but that’s not the selling point here. Getting Fields inside in a climate-controlled environment again should be good for him. The Bears have averaged just 17.6 points per game during their three games at Soldier Field in December. Even the Bills struggled to find consistency in the elements, and they boast one of the best offenses in the league. Let’s see what the Bears can do indoors.

Story continues

Luke Getsy needs to do some self scouting this offseason

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s quirks have evolved into concerns this season when it comes to how he likes to call a game. Too often, he’s followed up a big play with consecutive conservative calls that have prevented the Bears from putting more points on the board. For example, after Fields found rookie Velus Jones Jr. for a 44-yard gain that put the offense just outside the redzone, Getsy called for three straight runs before attempting a pass that left them short of the first down marker.

Getsy has consistently leaned on the ground game all season long and to his credit, it’s worked well. The Bears still lead the league in rushing per game with 179 yards thanks to a trio of runners. The problem is when the passing game works and moves the ball downfield, Getsy goes right back to the run and seemingly doesn’t entertain the pass again. The sequence takes all momentum out of the sails for the offense and more often than not, makes the drive stall. It’s as if he’s surprised the passing game worked and doesn’t want to risk losing out on field goals with a costly turnover or sack.

The job Getsy has done this season should be commended. The offense has looked significantly better than the last 2-3 seasons. But his in-game approach needs tweaking. He can script a great game to start, but loses touch somewhere in the middle. If he can do some self-scouting, surely he will understand how and why he needs to be more aggressive in certain situations

Khalil Herbert was surprisingly ineffective

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears offense has seen players drop left and right, from wide receivers to offensive linemen over the last two weeks. That made this week’s return of Khalil Herbert even better and the expectation was he would pick up right where he left off. That wasn’t the case at all on Saturday.

Herbert saw just six carries on the day for seven yards while also adding two catches for -4 yards. He played 26 snaps during the game as well, getting the chance for plenty of opportunities. Herbert was coming off a hip injury that forced him to miss the last four games. Prior to his injury, the second-year back was averaging 6.0 yards per carry, building on an impressive season. That came a screeching halt this weekend though, despite the fact the Bills’ run defense had been lackluster as of late.

Perhaps Herbert isn’t fully healed yet but if that were the case, he should have been kept on injured reserve for another week. The fact he couldn’t generate any positive momentum was concerning and left David Montgomery to shoulder the load. If Herbert is healthy enough to play, he must be better and more efficient these next couple of weeks.

Velus Jones Jr. finally came to life

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It’s been an incredibly long season for Jones but he had a Christmas to remember as it was easily his best performance as a pro. Jones caught two passes for 52 yards and had a modest day returning the ball on kickoffs. Most importantly though, he didn’t turn the ball over. The rookie’s highlight came on a deep 44-yard pass from Fields where he beat the defenders on a deep post, tracking the ball in beautifully for his biggest reception of his career. He also averaged 28.3 yards per return on kickoffs, his second game in three weeks with that kind of total.

This performance from Jones was great to see, but it needs to be a starting point from here on out. He needs to continue stacking positive offensive and special teams plays on top of one another. Sure he’s a rookie, but we’re on the cusp of January and there’s been very little signs of life until now. This was even his first game with multiple catches as a pro.

Jones had to start somewhere and thankfully that bar has been established. More needs to happen still if he wants to be part of the plans next year. He has a prime opportunity to make something of himself with such a battered receiving corps. The clock is already ticking, though.

Jack Sanborn is sorely missed

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Bears defensive front seven hasn’t exactly been a difference-making group this season, but they’ve been helped by a few key linebackers at various points of the year. First, it was Roquan Smith until he was shipped out of town. Then Jack Sanborn stepped up and was sensational, especially as an undrafted rookie. Sadly, the latter was lost for the season and there clearly wasn’t anyone on the roster who could step up like he had for Smith. For that, the run defense crumbled like a gingerbread house.

The Bills gashed the Bears for 254 rushing yards with multiple running backs getting into the second level of the defense with ease. It was a tough watch, but there’s some good news to come out a performance like that. It helps solidify Sanborn’s place on this roster and shows he’s not just a nice story, but someone who has a legitimate chance to be an impactful starter come next season.

People believed there was no replacing Smith, who was a borderline Pro Bowl player during his career in Chicago. In actuality, however, there’s no replacing Sanborn. The Bears found a gem and would be wise to hold onto him going into next year.

Kyler Gordon should play exclusively on the outside

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Speaking of more rookies, cornerback Kyler Gordon has officially turned the corner during his first season and went from a liability in coverage to a dangerous defender in the span of a few months. Gordon had his second interception in as many weeks on Saturday and also notched five tackles and a pass defensed. He’s showing an ability to read quarterbacks better, allowing him to fully use his athleticism to either break plays up or take away the ball.

Gordon was put in a unique position last week after Jaylon Johnson was out for the season, needing to slide to the outside and he handled the added responsibility well. He’s played primarily inside but shined on the outside against a Bills receiving corps that is one of the better groups in the league.

The rookie corner has the versatility to play both spots, but looked more instinctive playing outside than he has at the nickel corner position. It would behoove the Bears to try and find a better nickel, or even give Josh Blackwell more run, to get Gordon to develop on the outside. Having him and Johnson anchoring each side would be smart for the Bears moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire