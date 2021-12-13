6 takeaways from Bears’ brutal prime-time loss to Packers

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers once again took center stage on prime time and, like always, it was Green Bay all the way in a 45-30 blowout victory. But at least the Bears made things interesting, right?

For the first half of the game, head coach Matt Nagy and his team had the upper hand, taking a 27-21 lead into halftime. “I’m having so much fun,” Nagy said to the NBC crew going into the locker room, but it wouldn’t last as Aaron Rodgers showed flexed his ownership privileges and toss four touchdowns on the night.

The Bears lost their sixth game in a row to the Packers and clinched the first losing season under Nagy during his Bears tenure.

To say this game was a rollercoaster is a huge understatement. It was back and forth with moments of hype, followed by disappointing letdowns. Here are my takeaways from what we witnessed on Sunday night.

Matt Nagy did a great job coaching in the first half

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve been justifiably hard on Nagy’s coaching this season, but I have to give him some credit because he did a great job in the first half. The Bears scored 27 points, the most they’ve had in a half since one year ago against the Houston Texans, and for the most part, all three phases were doing their part.

The offense had a rhythm thanks to an effective running game, timely run-pass options, and play action passes. The defense did enough to contain Rodgers and the Packers offense, holding them to 14 points, and special teams was electric. Nagy also avoided stalling any progression with poor timeouts and the Bears actually ran their two minute offense to perfection to get points going into halftime.

“I’m having so much fun” was the quote Nagy gave to NBC and I believe him. It’s just unfortunate he was blinded by the good vibes and couldn’t see the Packers were about to unload a can of pain on his team after failing to adjust in the second half.

Nagy doesn’t get a gold star for playing half a game well and, truthfully, it’s a microcosm of his coaching career. Show promise early, then get exposed for who you really are later. But hey, we’ll always have those first 30 minutes, right?

Then he became a coward

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Nagy coached like a coward on Sunday night. After his miraculous first half, the Bears coach turtled in the second and decided not to give his team the best chance to win after they started trailing to Rodgers and the Packers.

The first egregious mistake was calling for a punt on fourth-and-inches in the second half when they were down 11. In a two-score game that was slipping away, Nagy gave the ball back to Rodgers, who predictably engineered a long scoring drive that took over eight minutes off the game clock. We’ve seen this story a million times. Did he honestly expect it to go any different?

The other mistake was kicking a field goal at the end of the game instead of trying to go for the touchdown. With nothing to lose, why trim the lead to 15? It’s a long shot either way, but give your rookie quarterback a chance to make something happen. It’s just a miracle they actually recovered the onside kick afterwards.

This is who Nagy is, however. Not only is he a poor offensive coach, but he’s a coward who fails to recognize what’s best for his team on a consistent basis. If these games truly mean more, then start coaching like it. He likely won’t get another chance to prove it, though.

Justin Fields' running ability can be a game changer

Adam Niemi/The Daily Mining Gazette via AP

We all know Fields is an excellent runner and can extend plays with ease. But after not having him as the starter for two and a half games, you can kind of forget just how special he can be. Fields had an up-and-down day through the air, but was a weapon in the ground game. He carried the ball nine times for 74 yards, extending drives with his legs and turning defenders around.

He seems to glide across the turf and out-run the defense at will. Or he’s avoiding sacks to buy time and look to complete the ball downfield. it confuses defensive backs as they’re trying to decide whether they should stick to the receiver or try and take down the quarterback. Either way, it’s a win for the offense.

Fields wasn’t totally himself as he was still banged up from his rib injuries, but you see the raw potential he has that can be refined with a better coaching staff. Whatever happens after the season, I don’t want coaches to talk Fields out of using his legs to make plays happen in the run game. That part of his game is too valuable to be coached out of him.

The Bears should work to re-sign Jakeem Grant in the offseason

AP Photo/Morry Gash

This team has already said goodbye to one electric return specialist who doubles as an offensive weapon. Why do the same thing two years in a row? Jakeem Grant has found his niche in the Bears offense while making plays in the return game.

It took a little bit of time to click after he was acquired from the Miami Dolphins, but Grant has become a true asset for the team, scoring two touchdowns on Sunday, one on offense and one on special teams. He now has three scores in the team’s last two games. But with just four games to go in the season, what does his future look like?

Grant is set to be a free agent this offseason and could leave the Bears trying to find yet another dynamic playmaker yet again. They already said goodbye to Cordarrelle Patterson this year, who is thriving as an Atlanta Falcon. They might not want to make the same mistake twice.

It’s unclear as to if Ryan Pace will still be the team’s general manager, but whoever is calling the shots for the Bears next season would be wise to try and bring Grant back. He’s earned his next opportunity.

Cornerback needs to be the top positional priority this offseason

Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

One week, it’s Kindle Vildor. Then, it’s Artie Burns. After that, it’s Xavier Crawford. Every single week, it seems another Bears cornerback not named Jaylon Johnson is exposed for their weaknesses against above-average passing attacks.

This week, the Packers were the latest team to have a field day against the secondary. For example, Davante Adams made sure to show just how poor the position group is for the Bears. According to Next Gen Stats, Adams popped off for eight catches on eight targets for 102 yards and a score against players besides Johnson.

Crawford drew the ire for much of the night, getting beat for two touchdowns and looking lost in coverage, but the truth is it’s all bad. Whether it’s him, Vildor, or Burns, nobody is really stepping up to the challenge and the position group must be addressed in the offseason. Outside of quarterback and tackle, it might be the most important position on the field.

Pace loves to try and overcorrect positional problems. We’ve seen it with tight ends and quarterbacks, for example. This is one where I wouldn’t mind seeing him take a few swings to get new blood in the room, assuming he remains as the general manager.

Allen Robinson has both feet out the door

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Before I get into my takeaway, let me preface this by saying it’s truly difficult to judge a player’s effort and it may seem unfair to try and do so while watching from far away. We don’t see the interactions on the bench or hear from them in the locker room. That being said, however, I’m not seeing nearly enough from Allen Robinson to tell me he’s giving 100 percent effort in his play.

Robinson returned from a hamstring injury after missing three games in a row and totaled just two catches for 14 yards on six targets. There were a couple late in the game that looked like he didn’t do enough to try and make a play on the ball. Though the Bears were down by multiple scores with just a couple minutes to go in the game, it’s not the effort you want to see from your supposed WR1.

The results aren’t there and they haven’t been there for some time. But more than that, his body language just says he’s already looking forward to the offseason. His (likely) final season as a Bear hasn’t worked out in his favor and it seems like he’s just ready to be done. Judging by the reaction on social media, I’d say the feeling is mutual with the fans.

Robinson will still be remembered as an excellent receiver in team history. But we’re a long ways away from his dominant performances in the last season or two. He’s got both feet out the door and looks ready to be done with the Bears once the offseason begins.

