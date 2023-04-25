6 takeaways from Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham’s pre-draft press conference

The 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner, where the Chicago Bears are gearing up to welcome a new crop of rookies to the fray.

There are plenty of storylines to monitor heading into the draft, including whether the Bears trade back for the second time in the first round, whether Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter falls to them at No. 9 and which position Chicago targets with their first selection.

General manager Ryan Poles will meet with the media after the end of each day of the draft to discuss the new additions. Poles let assistant GM Ian Cunningham, who could be a GM next season, take the floor for the Bears’ pre-draft press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Here are the main takeaways from Cunningham’s pre-draft press conference, which included Chicago’s approach to best player available, what they’re looking for in an offensive tackle and thoughts on Carter.

Bears have 6 to 8 players at top of their draft board

The Bears are sitting at ninth overall after trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers before free agency. But they’re still in a prime spot to land one of the top players on their draft board.

Cunningham revealed that the Bears have “six to eight” players at the top of their board when it comes the No. 9 pick, which means one of those “blue” players will surely be available when it’s their turn to pick (as there’s expected to be a run on quarterbacks in the top 10).

Cunningham said those players don’t have “first round grades,” as the team uses value and role to evaluate where they would select a certain player.

Bears taking best player available approach

It’s no secret Chicago has an abundance of needs to address, most notably in the trenches at defensive tackle, edge rusher and offensive tackle. But, as Poles has indicated in the past, the Bears aren’t going to let need dictate whether they take the best option on the board.

Cunningham told the media that Chicago’s approach remains one where they’re focused on landing the “best player available.”

“I think that’s what we always try to do: Take the best player available approach,” Cunningham said, via Sean Hammond. “…Those needs get ironed out through the whole process, but ultimately it’s the best player available.”

So while many expect offensive tackle to be the move, if a top option is off the board, other positions like cornerback, wide receiver and perhaps even running back could be on the table.

Cunningham said positional need comes more into play on Day 3 of the draft.

Trade back from No. 9 a "case by case" scenario

There’s been plenty of buzz about the Bears potentially trading back for a second time in the first round. They’re positioned in a prime position at ninth overall, especially if there’s a late run on quarterbacks in the top 10. A quarterback-needy team could look to move up for an Anthony Richardson or Will Levis.

Cunningham said a potential trade-back scenario will happen on a “case by case” basis.

“When you’re looking at the board, you’ve gotta have a feel for what those team needs are,” Cunningham said, via Courtney Cronin. “…you kind of have to weigh where we have guys versus what other teams’ needs are, and kind of weigh how far we would want to trade that.”

It sounds like if a top prospect falls to them at ninth overall — perhaps Jalen Carter — that could impact a potential trade back scenario.

Bears believe Jalen Carter fits H.I.T.S. principle

Jalen Carter has been a hot topic of discussion with the Bears, even after they traded back to ninth. With his off-field concerns and pro day performance, his stock has taken a hit. Some even believe he could be in play for Chicago at No. 9.

“Jalen’s a really good player,” Cunningham said, via Josh Schrock. “…I think he’s one of those players you covet just in terms of being one of the better defensive players in this class.”

Cunningham believes Carter fits Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle.

“He’s active,” Cunningham said, via Schrock. “He plays hard. He’s physical.”

The Bears hosted Carter for a Top 30 visit, which allowed Poles, Cunningham and the staff a chance to get to know Carter the person.

“Me personally, I think just spending more time with him and really just getting to know him, we were able to be there with him,” Cunningham said, via Courtney Cronin. “Our first conversation was I think at the combine. Second time, was at his pro day. I think the more time you spend around him, the more you realize he’s a good player, but you get to know him more as a person. I think ultimately, where we feel we’ve made the best decision for us and our organization.”

If Carter fell to Chicago at No. 9, there’s a good chance he’d be the pick. But, Carter has to get by teams like the Seahawks and Lions, who are also in the market for his services.

What the Bears are looking for in an offensive tackle

The Bears have a gaping hole at right tackle, one that many expect them to address early in the NFL draft. After all, protecting quarterback Justin Fields is of utmost importance after he was sacked 55 times in 15 games last season.

So heading into the draft, what are the Bears looking for in offensive tackles?

“Size and athleticism and his competitive spirit,” Cunningham said, via Josh Schrock. “How we plays down-in and down-out.”

Cunningham noted that a lot of tackles across the board have similar skillsets. But that’s not necessarily true when it comes to the athleticism of the top four, including Paris Johnson Jr., Peter Skoronski, Darnell Wright and Broderick Jones.

The Bears are in a position where all four of the top tackles could be on the board. And if that’s the case, how do they handle it?

“I think that’s what we’re still working through,” Cunningham said, via Courtney Cronin. “We’re always using as many scenarios as we can. You try to put yourself in the worst-case position and what that looks like, and you feel comfortable with the decisions in which we’ll ultimately make by putting ourselves in the worst-case situation, but again, we’ll have to wait until Thursday to see.”

Don't necessarily rule out Bijan Robinson

To piggyback off what Cunningham said about the team’s “best player available” approach, that would indicate someone like Texas running back Bijan Robinson could be on the table.

Cunningham specifically was asked about whether a running back is worth a top-10 pick in today’s NFL, and his answer was an interesting one.

“Yeah, I think it’s worth it,” he said, via Josh Schrock.

Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean Chicago will take Robinson at No. 9. But it doesn’t mean they won’t either, especially if he’s one of those six-to-eight “blue” players.

