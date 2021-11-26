6 takeaways from Bears’ 16-14 victory over winless Lions

It was a week of turmoil for the Chicago Bears prior to their Thanksgiving matchup with the Detroit Lions. Rumors were flying regarding head coach Matt Nagy’s job security and the distraction got so out of hand, George McCaskey even had to step in to address the team. Not an ideal lead-up to their divisional game.

But through it all, the Bears were able to outlast the Lions and win 16-14 on a last-second field goal from Cairo Santos. The offense got just enough from Andy Dalton, filling in for an injured Justin Fields, and the defense managed to limit the Lions after allowing a touchdown on their opening posession.

It’s hard to look at this game in a vacuum, given the issues surrounding the team earlier this week, but here are my takeaways from what we witnessed to start the Thanksgiving day.

I'm happy for the Bears players and coaches for this win

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

It’s easy to forget the human side of sports when you’re focused on your own fandom. But take a step back and realize that Nagy and the Bears as a whole have been dragged through the mud with rumors, inaccurate reports, and many different distractions over the course of just 72 hours. It had to have been an exhausting ordeal and they were able to come through with a win.

Bears fans seems indifferent about the result, and I completely understand that. It’s likely a lost season at this point, sitting at 4-7. But for Nagy, the coaches, and the players, I feel happy for them that they were able to end this week on a high note. It’s hard to win in professional sports and every single person in that locker room is competitive as all hell. They don’t always go at it the right way, but it’s nice to a bad week have a nice ending.

It still seems clear that Nagy getting fired is a when, not if, scenario. I don’t believe these next six weeks are going to change that, but hopefully this team can move forward for now after the media firestorm that took place.

Story continues

The Bears can still beat bad teams

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a rough month and a half for the Bears. Prior to this victory, they had not won a game since Oct. 11 when they visited the Las Vegas Raiders. Since then, they’ve endured a five-game losing streak with reports of unhappy players along the way. But even at their lowest point, the Bears are still good enough to beat bad football teams.

This isn’t a ringing endorsement or anything like that. Scoring 16 points and needing a game-winning field goal to get the victory against the winless Lions still shows this isn’t a good football team. But they’ve at least set the bar of expectations for the final six games. They’ll struggle to compete with the upper echelon of teams such as the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers, but could find another couple of wins against the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

The Bears are not a good football team right now and probably won’t be for the rest of the season. There are just worse teams out there that they can beat. So if that makes you feel good, at least you have that to hang your hat on.

Matt Nagy had his fingerprints all over this gameplan

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

I knew when it was announced that Dalton was starting, we would see a heavy dose of the “Red Rifle” given how Nagy seems to gameplan better for him. But I didn’t realize it would be nearly 40 pass attempts while essentially neglecting the running game.

Andy Dalton went 24-of-39 for 317 yards, one touchdown and one interception. It was the most pass attempts a Bears quarterback has had this season. Dalton played fine for the most part, but the running game suffered yet again as it has in the last couple of weeks. David Montgomery carried the ball 17 times for 46 yards against the second-worst run defense in the NFL. After establishing their identity early in the season with Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, the Bears got away from it and struggled against an inferior opponent.

This gameplan was vintage Nagy. It felt like we went back in time to 2019 when the running backs weren’t utilized and the burden fell completely on the quarterback. Bill Lazor might have been calling plays, but it’s clear Nagy had a heavy hand in designing this week’s gameplan. Like I said earlier, it can work on bad teams, but this should have been a cakewalk for the running game and it just didn’t happen.

Roquan Smith's injury couldn't have come at a worse time

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

There’s never a good time for an injury to happen, but there are times that are worse than others. Roquan Smith’s injury could fall into that category if he needs to miss any extended time. Smith left Thursday’s game against the Lions with a hamstring injury and did not return. He was playing great defense, as usual, prior to the injury on a defense that was already banged up. Without Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks, Smith was already vital for this group. But it goes beyond just his play on the field.

Mack, Hicks, and even his counterpart Danny Trevathan, have all been key leaders on this defense. They were well established veterans who were key cogs for this group when Smith came into the team as a rookie. He’s developed each season as a linebacker, but also as a leader. Without those players, this truly is Smith’s defense to captain and he’s been doing a solid job, firing guys up on the sidelines and being involved in nearly every play. If he has to miss time, the defense not only loses a sure-fire playmaker, but a rising leader that gets everyone going every single game.

The Bears truly don't have anyone to play the other corner positions

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

It’s become abundantly clear that it doesn’t matter who the Bears are starting at the cornerback position because they’re going to get beat no matter what. Veteran Artie Burns got the nod over the struggling Kindle Vildor and didn’t do any better. Burns allowed a deep touchdown catch to Josh Reynolds on the Lions first possession and showed everyone how badly Ryan Pace bungled this position.

It was a concern of many prior to the season when they released Kyle Fuller, who is dealing with his own struggles with the Denver Broncos, but there was hope that one of these players could step up and take hold of the position. Vildor was the best of the worst, apparently, because the options behind him don’t provide anything better. Outside of Jaylon Johnson, this group is dangerously thin and must be a priority in the offseason.

It’s been years since the Bears have been this deficient at cornerback. You have to go back to 2016 when they went 3-13 and were trotting out players like Tracy Porter and Johnthan Banks to cover receivers. At least Johnson has the pedigree of a shutdown corner, but it won’t matter if the opposing team can use the other side of the field.

No more Thanksgiving games for the Bears, please

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

I understand some people won’t have this same feeling, but I groaned the moment I saw the Bears had yet another date with the Lions on Thanksgiving. I’ve had more than enough of this matchup to start my turkey day so I’m begging the NFL to stop scheduling the Bears for Thanksgiving, at least for the day games.

Having to watch the Bears causes me more stress than I already have on a busy holiday. I love watching football on Thanksgiving, but I prefer to be able to enjoy a neutral game where I’m not nearly as invested while I try to enjoy time with family and friends. Others probably enjoy bringing everyone together to watch their football team and I understand that. But that’s not me.

I also think general football fans are sick of the same matchup three out of four years as well, especially given neither team is good at the moment. At least give people a little variety, right? Bears and Packers on Thanksgiving was entertaining as the primetime game back in 2015. Sure, the result was great for Bears fans but it was different! Bears and Lions just feels like that underwhelming appetizer that you just want to get out of the way.

This is a plea to the NFL schedule makers: Please don’t put the Bears and Lions on Thanksgiving again for many years. We have all had our fill.

[listicle id=490126]

1

1

1

1