6 takeaways from 49ers’ playoff win vs. Dallas

It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers walked out of AT&T Stadium in Dallas with a 23-17 win in the wild-card round of the 2021 NFL playoffs.

The ebbs and flows of the game were wacky, disjointed, and the final score doesn’t quite capture how thoroughly San Francisco dominated. There were weird ground rule quirks with a punt hitting the video board, a ton of penalties, and an official interfering with the Cowboys offense on the final play. It was a truly confounding game of football.

Here are some takeaways:

Rivalry rekindled

Welcome back, 49ers-Cowboys playoff rivalry. For most people under the age of 35 the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry that peaked in the early 1990s was at best a faint memory. Sunday’s game brought it into the 21st century with a wealth of talent on the field and two teams that don’t look like they’ll be exiting the playoff picture for an extended stretch of years any time soon. This historic NFL rivalry is very much back in the picture.

Formula works

The 49ers’ tried and true formula of running effectively and rushing the passer relentlessly worked to perfection Sunday. They ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 38 attempts. Their defensive line came up with five sacks during the game as well to help limit Dak Prescott to just 254 passing yards on 43 attempts.

Cornerback conundrum solved?

A once sizable issue at cornerback appears to be entering the 49ers’ rearview mirror. Emmanuel Moseley is healthy again and playing well, and rookie Ambry Thomas has grabbed hold of a starting job and responded by improving his play every week. He was virtually invisible Sunday while helping hold the duo of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb to seven catches for 75 yards and one touchdown on 15 targets. The pass rush helped, but the 49ers CBs aren’t the disaster they appeared to be early in the year.

Injury issues

Two of the 49ers’ best defensive players went down with injuries during the Cowboys game. Nick Bosa suffered a concussion and Fred Warner exited late with an ankle injury. Neither player is certain to return for Saturday’s divisional playoff matchup against the Packers in Green Bay. The fact San Francisco got after Prescott as well as they did without Bosa is a great sign for them though.

Jimmy Garoppolo's two biggest mistakes

Garoppolo wasn’t terrible against Dallas, but his stat line – 16-25 for 172 yards and an interception – reflects a mostly subpar day from San Francisco’s signal caller. What could’ve dramatically flipped the script on his game though were two second-half throws. One went to Brandon Aiyuk on a third-and-11 where he ditched CB Trevon Diggs and got wide open for what would’ve been an easy first down. Garoppolo flat out missed the throw and the 49ers had to punt. The other one was the interception he threw near the midway point of the fourth quarter. Dallas wound up taking over at the 49ers’ 28 and scored to make it a one-possession game.

No sacks

A vaunted Cowboys pass rush never got to Garoppolo. The 49ers’ QB was not sacked Sunday and per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner it was the first time since the 2002 playoffs that San Francisco played in a playoff game where they didn’t allow a sack. Dallas only even registered four quarterback hits. Combine that with what the 49ers did on the ground and it’s hard to find too much wrong with their offensive front.

