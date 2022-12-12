6 takeaways from 49ers’ 6th-consecutive victory

The 49ers’ sixth-consecutive win was a laugher. They jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 35-7 victory over the visiting Buccaneers.

It was a statement game from QB Brock Purdy in his first career start, the 49ers’ defense, and from an entire team trying to maintain its place among the NFL’s Super Bowl contenders.

Their statements, either as a group or individually, were heard loudly Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. We had some takeaways:

Brock is Purdy good

Purdy was excellent in his first start, completing 16 of 21 throws for 185 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His biggest mistake, an interception late in the first half, was negated by a defensive holding call. Perhaps there’s another shoe to drop, but Purdy looked the part of a starting quarterback with his poise in the pocket, ability to extend plays, and execution of the offense. The seventh-round rookie starting for the 49ers may just work out after all.

Clean game

One of the keys for San Francisco down the stretch will be putting together clean games. They did commit one turnover, a fumble on the play where Deebo Samuel got hurt, but they didn’t have anymore giveaways and they committed only two penalties for 15 yards. This was helpful Sunday, but it’s a trend that has to continue if the 49ers are going to continue this run.

Defense does its part

While Purdy was the big story line going into Sunday, the 49ers defensive dominance is why there’s any hope of the team making a run with a rookie under center. San Francisco forced three turnovers, including two interceptions of Brady after he’d thrown only three all season. They held Tampa Bay to zero points in the first half and seven points overall. The 49ers over their six-game win streak are allowing a paltry 10.7 points per game. Their season average is now a league-best 15.2 points per game.

Christian McCaffrey matters

When the 49ers traded for McCaffrey there was a lot of discourse around the amount of assets they unloaded for McCaffrey and whether a running back was worth that kind of haul. He continues to show why the move was worth it for San Francisco. With Samuel sidelined for most of the game, McCaffrey churned out 153 yards from scrimmage with one touchdown each on the ground and through the air on 16 touches. His presence has given the 49ers a sizable lift, and it was apparent once again Sunday.

Injuries stack up

The 49ers sustained a long list of injuries in the win Sunday. Samuel, who the 49ers are hopeful managed to escape with just a high ankle sprain, though that would likely sideline him for the rest of the regular season. Purdy is also dealing with an oblique issue that leaves his status for Thursday in question. Among other 49ers banged up Sunday were CB Dontae Johnson (knee), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle), CB Samuel Womack (concussion), DL Kevin Givens (knee) and DL Kerry Hyder (ankle).

Hey, Danny Gray!

Shoutout to Gray, who snagged his first-career reception late in the win. He hauled in a 10-yard throw from QB Josh Johnson on a fourth-and-6 to move the chains and put the game on ice for San Francisco.

