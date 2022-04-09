6 surprise prospects for Chiefs in first round of 2022 NFL draft

By now you’ve seen the same old scenarios hashed out for the Kansas City Chiefs in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft. Every year there are a few prospects who surprise and sneak into the first round when the consensus believed they’d go on Day 2 or later. With two picks at the end of the first round, the Chiefs find themselves in that surprise first-rounder territory.

Here’s a quick look at six of those players who could potentially surprise Chiefs fans at picks No. 29 and No. 30:

Georgia LB Quay Walker

Drafting a linebacker would be disappointing for Chiefs fans knowing that Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr. are going to get the majority of the snaps. That said, another addition here could help turn a position group that has traditionally been a weakness into a strength. Walker (6-4, 241) has been getting first-round buzz since the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, where he posted a 4.52s 40-yard dash, a 32-inch vertical jump and a 122-inch broad jump. Some believe he’s the best of the three linebackers that Georgia has in this draft (Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall). He posted 63 combined tackles, two pass deflections, and 1.5 sacks with the Bulldogs during their championship season.

Houston DL/EDGE Logan Hall

Given the Chiefs’ interest in Arden Key during free agency — a player who can work both inside and out — I’ve been keeping an eye on similar types of defensive linemen. At 6-6 and 283 pounds, Hall is certainly a player who fits that mold. He can play anywhere from 3-tech to 4i and 5-tech. He’s coming off a productive 2021 season, where he appeared in 12 games, recording 47 total tackles and six sacks. He posted some good numbers at the combine with a 4.88s 40-yard dash and a 30-inch vertical jump. If a player like Devonte Wyatt, who the Chiefs hosted on a top-30 visit, has come off the board by the time they first make a pick, Hall could be the next-best option.

Colorado State TE Trey McBride

McBride is the consensus No. 1 tight end in the 2022 NFL draft and has only turned more heads after running a 4.54s 40-yard dash at 6-4 and 246 pounds. He has the ability to line up in-line or out wide and can catch passes out of both spots. If a run on receivers happens earlier than the Chiefs would like, McBride is some to watch for Kansas City. They were at his pro day, where he was really the only prospect of significance outside of a punter and long snapper. In a league that is built on creating mismatches, having two elite tight ends to account for could be an edge that the Chiefs need after the departure of Tyreek Hill.

Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

The offensive line and particularly the right tackle spot is a forgotten need for Kansas City. The Chiefs have plenty of competitive depth there, but they don’t exactly have a play that screams “starter.” Faalele is a rare athlete for his 6-8 and 384-pound size. That was evidenced after jumping a 29.5-inch vertical at his pro day. His other pro day numbers weren’t exactly eye-popping and it was really reminiscent of what happened with Orlando Brown Jr. at his pre-draft workouts. It’s also all the more reason that Brown would make a good mentor for Faalele. Should the board not fall the way the Chiefs want at positions like cornerback, edge, defensive tackle and receiver, perhaps they opt to grab the top option at right tackle at the bottom of Round 1.

San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

Thomas is a bit of a forgotten player in this draft class, mainly because he was sidelined with a hamstring injury during the Senior Bowl, which would have been the perfect opportunity for a showcase. The biggest concern about Thomas is the level of competition playing in the Mountain West, facing a vast majority of players who likely won’t be playing in the NFL on Sundays. Unfortunately, he didn’t get an opportunity to put that to rest ahead of the draft. At nearly 6-5 and 265 pounds, without much training due to the injury, Thomas managed a 33.5-inch vertical, a 110-inch broad jump, 6.91s 3-cone and a 4.25s shuttle run at his pro day. He fits the mold on the edge for Steve Spagnuolo and could be appealing to Kansas City if all the top edge prospects are off the board by the end of the first round.

UConn DT Travis Jones

I mentioned on Twitter that Jones was getting some first-round buzz after my 7-round mock draft 2.0, where I selected him at No. 50 overall. It’s probably wishful thinking that he makes it to that pick and it is possible that a team like the Chiefs could opt to take him a little earlier. At 6-4 and 325 pounds, Jones has the build of a run-stopping nose tackle, but he’s got some juice as a pass-rusher too. He was a standout at the Senior Bowl, where he was throwing offensive lineman around like it was nothing. He posted some impressive numbers at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including a 4.92s 40-yard dash and 7.33s 3-cone, which is rare air considering his size.

