6 studs, 5 duds in Ravens’ 30-24 OT loss to Titans

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. This loss puts the Ravens back in danger of being out of the playoff picture. Baltimore now sits at 6-4 and third place in the AFC North

This was a hard-fought battle by both teams with multiple momentum shifts throughout the game. Ultimately, Derrick Henry had the last laugh with a 29-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime after the Ravens failed to take advantage of possession to start overtime.

While the Ravens had many positives they can take away from this game, one could argue the Ravens would have emerged victorious if it weren’t for a few underwhelming performances.

Here are some of the best and worst performances of Week 11

Stud: RB J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins is emerging as the Ravens' go-to tailback as the season progresses. Baltimore is breaking away from the run by committee trio of Dobbins, Mark Ingram, and Gus Edwards, giving Dobbins 15 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown Sunday. An efficient Dobbins was able to gain 4.7 yards-per-carry and pick up some key first downs to keep the time of possession close to even. It took a little over a quarter of the season for the rookie to find his game in this offense. In Week 8, he broke loose for 113 yards against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. After two quiet weeks, he stepped up in another key game. This was an important step for the young rookie. Even in a loss, he has shown the ability to be a factor in big-time games which will pay dividends for years to come.

Dud: CB Marlon Humphrey

After his run-in with the COVID-19 list, Marlon Humphrey did not display the dominance Baltimore fans are used to seeing in the secondary. On the Titans' first set of downs, Humphrey was tagged with a big pass interference call on wide receiver A.J. Brown which put the ball in Baltimore territory eventually leading to Tennessee score on their opening drive. While Humphrey got involved with 8 tackles in the game, Tennessee's top receivers in Brown and Corey Davis both had big days in the stat sheet. Brown caught 4 of 7 targets for 62 yards and a go-ahead touchdown just before the 2 minute warning in the fourth quarter. Davis caught 5 of 7 targets for 113 yards with a long of 50. These big plays aren't something you'd expect to see from a defense which has arguably two top five corners in the league. The Ravens will need all of Marlon Humphrey if they hope to have any chance on Thanksgiving against the Steelers.

Stud: OLB Matt Judon

Despite the struggles of the secondary, the Baltimore defensive line was able to pressure Ryan Tannehill which made yards much more difficult to come by when a big play was not in the works. Judon recorded 4 tackles and a sack for an 8 yard loss. His sack came with 3:12 left in the game. His big play was immediately wiped out by a Tannehill to Brown touchdown on the next play. The defensive front is stepped up today despite missing Calais Campbell. The Ravens can only hope Derrick Henry didn't ware the team down too much for this coming matchup with the Steelers.

Dud: WR Marquise Brown

It has been a long and frustrating season for Brown who came into this year with such high hopes. Week 11 against the Titans may have been one of the worst games we've seen from him in a Ravens' jersey. An early drop set the tone for the type of game Brown was going to have. He was given only three targets and did not come up with a single catch. His production was also hindered by the involvement of Dez Bryant, and the efficient play by J.K. Dobbins and Mark Andrews. Baltimore's offense seems to be moving further away from Brown's deep threat strengths as quarterback Lamar Jackson averaged 6.4 yards per attempt and targeted three other receivers more than his supposed No. 1 in Brown.

Stud: TE Mark Andrews

Andrews was given the honor of 'Player of the Game' this week for his performance. He was the focal point in Baltimore's passing game. Out of Lamar Jackson's 186 passing yards, Andrews had 96 of them along with the lone receiving touchdown. Andrews was targeted seven times, making five catches which included a 31-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He was the only player in Baltimore's passing game to record more than 30 yards through the air. The Ravens will need more big games from Andrews if they hope to make the playoffs. The offense has relied on a balanced attack for Jackson for the majority of the season. This might be subject to change if Andrews keeps up this production.

Dud: S Chuck Clark

Clark's name can be added to the list of Ravens in the secondary which did not help the Ravens much in this game. Clark only recorded four tackles on the day as the Tennessee receivers had a field day along with a 133-yard game from running back Derrick Henry which included the game-winning touchdown run in overtime. The Ravens secondary has arguably been the most reliable area of the team this season. If the secondary had been playing up to standards against Tennessee, Baltimore might be 7-3.

Stud: OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Dobbins' performance on the ground was aided by the elite blocking of tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The Ravens were able to move the ball well, converting 9-of-15 third downs. His role in the offense has increased with more short-yardage plays Baltimore's offense is relying on the play of Brown more as the air attack has not been as explosive as a season ago. The Baltimore offense has been out of sync for many weeks now, forcing them to rely on simpler plays that are more reliant on power blocking. This is an offense that will rely on the abilities of Lamar Jackson and the development of J.K. Dobbins moving forward thanks to the lackluster play elsewhere. Brown Jr. will be a major part of this stretch which will hopefully see the Ravens in the playoffs.

Dud: CB Marcus Peters

Peters was a non-factor in a game in which Tennessee's offense came alive down the stretch to win the game. Peters was only able to make 3 tackles on the day as the Tennessee offense was filled with big days on the stat sheet. Unfortunately, he was often chasing down receivers that had gotten behind him in coverage, especially Corey Davis late in the game. While the offense did not produce scoring drives for the majority of the second half, Baltimore's defense has expectations to be a top-caliber unit. With Pro Bowlers in Humphrey and Peters to cover top receivers, days like this can't continue.

Stud: DE Derek Wolfe

Wolfe was a force at the line of scrimmage, aiding a defensive line that picked up the slack when the secondary struggled. Wolfe assisted on four tackles and picked up two of his own. The absence of Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams was a clear storyline to this game with expectations of Henry running rampant on Baltimore all game long. The Ravens were able to limit Henry for almost the entire game and that feat is thanks to Wolfe's play on Sunday. Judging from how they played today, a Baltimore defensive line at full strength could be one of the best in football along with a stout secondary.

Dud: QB Lamar Jackson

While Jackson had a couple of good moments in this game, it was another underwhelming performance by the former MVP. Jackson completed 17-of-29 passes for 186 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Jackson also carried the ball 13 times for 51 yards on the ground. While these numbers don't look terrible, over half of Jackson's passing yards were to tight end Mark Andrews. Jackson also only had 6.4 yards per attempt with a 78.4 passer rating. Outside of two eight-yard runs in the fourth quarter, Jackson averaged little more than three yards-per-carry on the ground despite having the second-most carries. In addition to missing multiple open receivers, Jackson threw a costly interception on a 1st-and-10 late in a third-quarter series in which they were driving. The Ravens were up 21-13 when Jackson forced a deep jump-ball intended for Devin Duvernay which was intercepted by Tennessee's Amani Hooker. A major turnover put an end to a drive in which the Ravens wanted to take time off the clock and regain a two-score advantage.

Stud: DE Yannick Ngakoue

In the final two minutes of the 2nd quarter, the Titans found themselves inside the Baltimore red zone at the 14-yard line. The score was currently 14-7 in favor of the Ravens with Tennessee receiving to start the second half. On 2nd-and-10, Ngakoue strip-sacked Ryan Tannehill. While Baltimore did not recover the fumble, it put the Titans into a 3rd-and-18 situation which was not converted, forcing the Titans to settle for three points. These are the type of momentum-shifting plays Ngakoue can make. Being traded twice in a season can't be easy for any player -- especially with the new COVID-19 regulations -- but if Ngakoue can keep his confidence up and make a few more big plays like this, it could be key in a playoff berth for the Ravens.