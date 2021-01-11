6 studs, 5 duds in Bills’ 27-24 win over Colts

The Buffalo Bills won by fine margins against the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, 27-24. Buffalo had another slow start, but did enough in the end to hang on, including stopping their first Hail Mary attempt in 2020.

While not always perfect, there were some strong moments and standouts for the Bills.

Let’s get to that now as Bills Wire has six studs and five duds from the Bills’ win over the Ravens:

Studs

Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs (14). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

QB Josh Allen

After a slow start, the Bills stopped messing around and told Josh Allen to lead them to victory. The quarterback did just that with both his arm and legs. Allen was 26-for-35 passing for 324 passing yards and two touchdowns. Via the rushing attack, Allen had 54 more yards and another touchdown.

WR Gabriel Davis

Toe-tapping never looked so good. Not only did Gabriel Davis catch all four of his targets for 85 yards, they were pretty much all impressive grabs along the sideline. They also came at a time when Buffalo’s offense was stinking. Davis helped get the Bills offense out of their early hole.

And a cherry on top: Stefon Diggs had a 19-yard catch-and-run on a screen play. What a block by Davis there.

WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs, of course. (That’s all we really need to write).

Buffalo’s No. 1 wide receiver did only have one catch in the first half, but then turned it on. Diggs finished with six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. Rinse and repeat for Diggs, another big game.

K Tyler Bass

Tyler Bass is quickly approaching elite status, seriously. His 54-yarder got a lot of attention. It was the difference-maker on the scoreboard and the longest kick ever made by a rookie in the playoffs. But his other kick was just as clutch.

Out of halftime, the Bills got out to midfield and lost five yards on third down, making the kicker’s job just a bit harder. Still handled it, though.

Penalties

The Bills were flagged for 125 penalties, third-most in the NFL in 2020. Against the Colts, the Bills were only flagged twice for seven yards.

Story continues

S Micah Hyde

The number that stands out for Micah Hyde is his three pass breakups, including that one on the game’s final play: A Hail Mary. Hyde left no doubt on that pass.

But Hyde also had seven total tackles. Both safeties, Jordan Poyer included, have assisted along the line of scrimmage in an excellent manner throughout 2020. Against the Colts was no different.

Duds

outside linebacker Matt Milano. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Field position

The Bills had a ridiculous battle with field position throughout the game. In the first half, Buffalo’s average drive start was their own eight-yard line. That limits what an offense can do, not to mention, they got a long way to go from there. Throughout the game, it barely improved. By the end, the Bills’ average drive start was their 15. The Colts’ final number here was their own 30.

Assisting on this tough field position situation was third downs. On offense, the Bills were only 2-for-9 on third down and didn’t convert a single one in the first half. On the flip side, the Colts offense was very good on third down, 9-for-17.

LB Matt Milano

Linebacker Matt Milano wasn’t completely terrible, he did have a few good plays against Colts running backs. Indy’s tight ends were a different story, though.

Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, and Trey Burton combined for 14 catches for 136 yards, a touchdown, and a two-point conversion catch. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds did give up his fair shake as well, but Milano is the usual reliable player in coverage.

WR John Brown

Four targets, no catches, and some drops. Wide receiver John Brown scored in his return from injury and the COVID-19 list in Buffalo’s season finale vs. the Miami Dolphins…. but he looked … not good… against the Colts.

C Mitch Morse

The Colts have a good team in the trenches on both sides and defensively that starts with DeForest Buckner in the middle. Center Mitch More was directly involved in allowing Buckner to shut down one drive and he beat Morse on back-to-back plays, leading to a three-and-out.

It wasn’t all on Morse the entire way… but he was the No. 1 guy with anchoring this Bills offensive line against Buckner. He didn’t win that battle.

Run defense

The Bills’ front-seven had a huge goal-line stop. Cornerback Taron Johnson had a big third-down tackle in that sequence, too. But the Colts’ rushing attack led by Jonathan Taylor gashed the Bills. Overall, the Colts had 163 rushing yards, a 5.4 yards per carry average. Nyheim Hines was an excellent change-of-pace rusher, too.

The Bills offense bailed out the defense in this area a lot during the regular season. In the playoffs, that’ll be harder to count on.

Related