6 stories from around the NFL that you might have missed

The NFL news cycle has gotten very busy over the last few days as teams report to training camp. At this time of year it can be easy for some headlines to slip past even the most dedicated fans.

With that in mind, here are six stories from around the league that you might have missed.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert got paid

The biggest news item on a hectic Tuesday was the mega-extension for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. He’s signed a five-year, $262.5 million deal that includes $100 million in Year 1 and $185 million in guarantees. The next young quarterback in line to get paid will likely be Joe Burrow of the Bengals. It will be interesting to see if he merely tops Herbert’s annual average by a few million – as is the current trend – or if he can manage a real raise. For what it’s worth, we have Herbert ranked third in the league at QB and Burrow one spot behind him.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley did not

While young quarterbacks are richer than ever, even the league’s elite running backs are finding it difficult to get appropriate pay raises. Saquon Barkley of the Giants offers the latest example of the degrading value of this position. Rather than hold out, Barkley took a very modest raise from the Giants on a one-year deal, roughly around 8%. His new contract also has some very lofty performance bonuses, inlcuding 1,350 rushing yards, 65 catches and 11 touchdowns. Barkley’s representation didn’t do great in this negotiation, but it’s an extremely tough scene for running backs right now.

49ers DE Nick Bosa holding out

High-end edge rushers are on the opposite end of the spectrum, in some cases earning as much as average starting quarterbacks. One player who deserves as much is 49ers edge Nick Bosa, who just won the Defensive Player of the Year award and is looking to cash in. Bosa will be holding out of training camp until he gets a new deal. For now, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is the highest-paid edge in the league, earning just over $28 million per year. Bosa’s eventual new deal will likely reset the market, with a good chance to earn him over $30 million per season.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs gets 5-year deal

Another player who earned a new contract is Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. Yesterday Dallas and Diggs agreed to terms of a five-year, $97 million extension. More than anything else what earned him the bag were his ball skills. Diggs led the league in interceptions during the 2021 season with 11 and has posted 17 total picks over the last three years. He also hasn’t allowed a passer rating over 86.1.

Commanders sale officially goes through

However, nobody earned a bigger pay-day in the last week than now former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. The sale of the long-suffering franchise was made official six days ago and Snyder made out with a cool $6.05 billion. The new ownership group is led by Josh Harris and includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

Sean Payton rips NFL over gambling suspensions

Several players have been suspended by the league for gambling violations over the past few weeks. Some have blamed the NFL for not making their policies clear to players. After Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely head coach Sean Payton ripped the league, saying “shame on us.” Uwazurike is the 10th player to be suspended since April. He won’t be eligible to return until next season.

