6 Steelers standouts vs the Bucs

Curt Popejoy
·2 min read

As much as it was a team effort by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, several guys really stepped up when the team needed them most. Here are the six Steelers standouts from Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WR Steven Sims

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

On a day when the offense struggled, wide receiver Steven Sims took things into his own hands to make life easier on them in the return game. Sims had an 89-yard kickoff return and a 24-yard punt return on the day.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Coming in with a bad back, it wasn’t clear just how much defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi would play. He ended up having an excellent game with five tackles, two quarterback hurries and one tackle for loss.

CB James Pierre

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Pierre was pushed into No. 1 cornerback duties thanks to a handful of injuries and more than held his own. Pierre didn’t have a huge box score but he did a great job running the Steelers defense and using the disguises to minimize the damage from the Bucs talented group of receivers.

QB Mitch Trubisky

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The story of the Steelers quarterback situation has been about providing a spark. This week it was Mitch Trubisky who came off the bench and sparked the offense to a late touchdown to seal the victory. Trubisky threw for 144 yards in less than a half of action.

S Terrell Edmunds

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The star of the secondary was safety Terrell Edmunds. After missing last week’s game in the concussion protocol, Edmunds stormed back leading the team with 10 tackles.

LB Devin Bush

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest play on the game by the Steelers defense came courtesy of the much-maligned Devin Bush. His pass breakup on the Bucs final two-point conversion try all-but sealed the win for Pittsburgh and capped a fine performance.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

  • Win over Bucs gives Steelers welcome dose of optimism

    PITTSBURGH (AP) Mike Tomlin wasn't kidding when he said it would take more than one good performance to cure what's ailing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maybe, but it certainly beats the alternative: another week with offensive coordinator Matt Canada under siege and Pittsburgh's season spiraling downward. How else to explain a 20-18 victory over Tampa Bay and Tom Brady on Sunday, which ended a four-game losing streak and offered something akin to hope, an element that threatened to disappear following the franchise's worst loss since 1989 the week before at Buffalo?

  • Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

    Mitch Trubisky stood on the Acrisure Stadium sideline two weeks ago with a baseball cap on, his future uncertain and his chance at proving he's a capable NFL starting quarterback all but gone. Or give up his captaincy for that matter, an honorarium that requires him to lead, something Trubisky kept doing even while helping rookie Kenny Pickett prepare to be the face of the Pittsburgh Steelers for years to come. While Pickett remains very much the face of the future, for one remarkable quarter on Sunday, Trubisky seized the present and offered a glimpse of the player he believes he can still be while helping orchestrate a stunning 20-18 victory over Tom Brady and the suddenly adrift Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

