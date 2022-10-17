6 Steelers standouts vs the Bucs

As much as it was a team effort by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, several guys really stepped up when the team needed them most. Here are the six Steelers standouts from Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WR Steven Sims

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

On a day when the offense struggled, wide receiver Steven Sims took things into his own hands to make life easier on them in the return game. Sims had an 89-yard kickoff return and a 24-yard punt return on the day.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Coming in with a bad back, it wasn’t clear just how much defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi would play. He ended up having an excellent game with five tackles, two quarterback hurries and one tackle for loss.

CB James Pierre

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Pierre was pushed into No. 1 cornerback duties thanks to a handful of injuries and more than held his own. Pierre didn’t have a huge box score but he did a great job running the Steelers defense and using the disguises to minimize the damage from the Bucs talented group of receivers.

QB Mitch Trubisky

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The story of the Steelers quarterback situation has been about providing a spark. This week it was Mitch Trubisky who came off the bench and sparked the offense to a late touchdown to seal the victory. Trubisky threw for 144 yards in less than a half of action.

S Terrell Edmunds

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The star of the secondary was safety Terrell Edmunds. After missing last week’s game in the concussion protocol, Edmunds stormed back leading the team with 10 tackles.

LB Devin Bush

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest play on the game by the Steelers defense came courtesy of the much-maligned Devin Bush. His pass breakup on the Bucs final two-point conversion try all-but sealed the win for Pittsburgh and capped a fine performance.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire