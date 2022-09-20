6 Steelers nominees for the HOF class of 2023
The nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 have been announced and here are the six former Pittsburgh Steelers who made the list. The full list contains 129 players with 67 from offense, 50 from defense and 12 from special teams.
Linebacker Chad Brown
Linebacker James Farrior
Kicker Gary Anderson
Linebacker James Harrison
Nose tackle Casey Hampton
Wide receiver Hines Ward
