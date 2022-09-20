6 Steelers nominees for the HOF class of 2023

Curt Popejoy

The nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 have been announced and here are the six former Pittsburgh Steelers who made the list. The full list contains 129 players with 67 from offense, 50 from defense and 12 from special teams.

Linebacker Chad Brown

Simon Bruty/ALLSPORT

Linebacker James Farrior

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker Gary Anderson

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Linebacker James Harrison

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Nose tackle Casey Hampton

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Hines Ward

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

