6 stats that stood out from the Steelers win over the Browns

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers overcame the loss of kicker Chris Boswell to beat the Cleveland Browns on the road. These are the kinds of games great teams find a way to win and it gives the Steelers hope for the rest of the season.

Going back over the boxscore there are some numbers that really stood out. Here are our top six.

9 tackles for LB Joe Schobert

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Browns 16

One of the reasons the Steelers traded for Joe Schobert was his tackling. Through six games we didn’t really see a lot of it but on Sunday Schobert stepped up. Schobert had a team-high nine tackles including six solos and helped keep the Browns rushing attack in check.

Wide receiver targets all out of whack

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger targeted wide receiver Diontae Johnson 13 times on Sunday. Johnson hauled in six of those. The next highest in targets was Chase Claypool with only five. I mean, I get that Johnson is the best receiver on the team but this imbalance is something defenses will pick up on and neutralize.

0 interceptions

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Neither team threw an interception. This took me by surprise given the risks both of these quarterbacks like to take and the talent in the respective secondaries. Roethlisberger had at least one throw that should have been intercepted but the football gods were smiling down on him.

9 receptions for Browns tight ends

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Steelers still have not solved the problem of slowing down opposing tight ends. The Browns used three tight ends with success and honestly I was shocked they didn’t just continue to go after them and move the football.

98.4 quarterback rating for Ben Roethlisberger

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Efficiency was the name of the game for Roethlisberger on Sunday. Smart throws, on target and few risks. Roethlisberger finished with 266 passing yards and one passing touchdown and he is benefiting the most from this improved run game.

26 carries but only 4.1 yards per touch for Najee Harris

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

I realize I might be nitpicking here but the Steelers are putting a huge workload on the plate of rookie running back Najee Harris. 29 total touches and 120 yards sounds good but 4.1 yards per touch for so many reps feel like it could be a problem down the stretch.

