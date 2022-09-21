6 stats and facts to know for Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 3

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will kick off their NFC West slate on Sunday when they square off in the desert at State Farm Stadium. Both 1-1, this is a key game as they each look to push above .500 for the first time this season.

In the last five years, this has been a one-sided rivalry. The Rams own the Cardinals and haven’t had to stress much in their 11 meetings since 2017.

Here are six stats and facts to know about this NFC West tilt in Week 3.

Rams have outscored Cardinals 335-162 under Sean McVay

It hasn’t been much of a contest when the Rams and Cardinals square off. Since 2017, the Rams are a near-perfect 10-1 against Arizona, with their only loss coming in the first meeting last season.

The Rams’ wins have all been by pretty wide margins. Their narrowest victory against Arizona was seven points in 2019 and in Week 14 of last season. Otherwise, the Rams’ eight other wins have all been by at least 10 points, including five by at least 20 points.

In total, the Rams have outscored the Cardinals 335-162 in 11 meetings, an average margin of 15.7 points per game.

Cardinals are 1 of 2 teams with no FG attempts this season

We’re only two weeks into the season but the Cardinals still have not attempted a single field goal. They’re one of just two teams that has not kicked a field goal yet, along with the Commanders.

The Cardinals have only attempted two extra points, as well. They’re the only team in the NFL with fewer than four total attempted kicks. Matt Prater has been pretty bored through two weeks as a result.

Cardinals rank last in 3rd-down offense, Rams are 5th

The Cardinals have faced a third down 25 times, which is around the middle of the pack compared to other teams. They’ve only converted six of those third-down tries, though, which is tied for the worst rate in the NFL with the Cowboys.

The Rams are on the opposite end, converting at a 52.2% clip. That’s good for fifth in the NFL, helping to keep the offense on the field and sustain drives.

Rams and Cardinals are NFL’s worst 3rd-down defenses

Defensively, the Rams and Cardinals are the two worst teams on third down. The Rams are allowing opponents to convert a league-high 60% of the time on third down, with the Bills going 9-for-10 in Week 1 alone. The Cardinals’ third-down defense allows conversions 57.9% of the time, second-worst in the NFL.

So even with Arizona’s third-down offense struggling, the Rams’ defense could struggle to get Kyler Murray and the Cardinals off the field.

Cardinals are only team to hold Cooper Kupp under 92 yards since 2021

Kupp has played 23 games since the start of the 2021 season. In 21 of those games, he caught at least six passes for 92 yards. The only two games he was held under six catches and 92 yards? Against the Cardinals in Week 4 and against the Cardinals in the wild-card round.

They’re the only team that has kept Kupp in check, and they’ll try to do so again on Sunday with Byron Murphy, Budda Baker and the rest of the secondary.

Cardinals have allowed the most points in the NFL

No team has given up more points in two weeks than the Cardinals. Granted, they had to face the Chiefs and Raiders, who explosive offenses, but Arizona’s defense has not looked very good through two weeks.

They’ve allowed a total of 67 points so far: 44 to the Chiefs and 23 to the Raiders. They’re coming in with some momentum after shutting out the Raiders in the fourth quarter and overtime, and only allowing three points in the second half, but this is a defense the Rams can take advantage of.

