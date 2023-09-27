6 stats and facts to know for Rams vs. Colts in Week 4

The Los Angeles Rams will have a shorter turnaround this week after playing on Monday night, and they’ll once again be on the road against an AFC foe. They’re visiting the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, looking to bounce back following a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

The Colts looked like they’d be a weak opponent before the season started but they’re now 2-1 and have some momentum after beating the Baltimore Ravens on the road Sunday.

Here are six stats and facts to know for Sunday’s Rams-Colts showdown in Indianapolis.

Rams are 3-0 in last 3 vs. Colts, scored at least 27 each game

The Rams have owned the Colts in the last 10 years. Since 2013, they’ve met three times, and all of them were won by the Rams. The scores of those games? In 2021, 27-24. In 2017, 46-9. And in 2013, 38-8.

Only two of those meetings were with Sean McVay as the head coach, but even then, the total scoring margin is 73-33 in favor of the Rams. Past results aren’t an indicator of future success, but the Rams have had the Colts’ number in their most recent meetings.

All time, the Colts are 23-20-2 against the Rams.

Two of the youngest teams in the NFL

The Rams have the third-youngest team in the league with an average age of 25.8, according to the team’s official media guide. The Colts aren’t far behind, though. They boast the fourth-youngest team in football, just behind the Rams with an average age of 25.81.

Only the Packers and Bengals are younger than the Rams and Colts, so this will be a matchup of two very inexperienced teams on Sunday.

Colts have 10th-worst third-down offense, Rams have 2nd-best third-down defense

The Colts have not been very good on third down this season, converting just 34.8% of the time (16-for-46). That ranks 23rd in the NFL, far behind the Rams despite Los Angeles going 1-for-11 on Monday night against the Bengals.

Defensively, the Rams will have the edge on third down. They’ve allowed their opponents to convert just 25.7% of the time, the second-best third-down defense in the league. So if the Rams can keep that trend going and shut down the Colts on third down, they’ll have a great shot at winning.

Rams and Colts are both in top 10 for pass-rush grades

According to Pro Football Focus, the Rams’ pass-rush grade of 75.7 ranks sixth among all teams this season. The Colts have been very effective rushing the passer, too, ranking eighth in PFF’s pass-rush grading with a mark of 74.7.

With a potentially shorthanded offensive line on Sunday afternoon, the Rams could have some trouble with Indianapolis’ pass rush, just as they did with the Bengals in Week 3.

The Rams’ pass-blocking grade of 37.8 ranks 30th in the NFL and the Colts rank 12th in that category.

Missed tackles are a problem for both teams

The Rams have had a lot of trouble getting guys on the ground this season, missing 34 tackles as a team. Their tackle grade of 40.5 ranks 29th, according to Pro Football Focus, and the Colts haven’t been much better. They’ve missed 32 tackles in three games and have the ninth-worst tackle grade in the NFL, according to PFF.

Thankfully, the Rams don’t have to corral Jonathan Taylor on Sunday, and the Colts don’t have to worry about Cooper Kupp, either.

Matthew Stafford has excellent career numbers vs. Colts

Stafford has always been in the opposite conference as the Colts but he’s still faced them four times in his career. While his record might only be 2-2, he has excellent numbers individually. Stafford has thrown for 1,267 yards with 10 touchdowns and three picks in four games against the Colts, posting a passer rating of 102.6.

It’s his fifth-best passer rating against any team in the league and the best against any team he’s faced at least four times.

In 2021 as a member of the Rams, Stafford had 278 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against the Colts.

