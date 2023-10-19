6 stats and facts to know for Commanders vs. Giants in Week 7

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants meet in Week 7 for the first time this season. The two teams didn’t meet for the first time until Week 13 last season — and again in Week 15.

There was a lot on the line in those two meetings last season, as the old rivals were battling for two of the NFC’s wild-card spots. This week’s battle features one struggling team (Giants) and another (Commanders) that had lost three in a row until winning in Week 6.

Here are some stats and facts to know ahead of Week 7.

Giants lead the all-time series

Washington Redskins Don Warren (85) goes over New York Giants Gary Reasons (55) and Lawrence Taylor (56) to score a touchdown during action at RFK Stadium in Washington, Nov. 18, 1985. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

New York leads the all-time series (70-105-5) and won one of the two games last season. The Giants and Commanders also tied last season. The Commanders are 30-56-3 against the Giants on the road.

Terry McLaurin's success vs. the Giants

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders scores a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In seven career games against the Giants, McLaurin has 50 receptions for 650 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaging 92.9 yards receiving per game against New York. This weekend’s game will be McLaurin’s first look at Giants rookie cornerback Deonte Banks.

Daniel Jones vs. Washington

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson (36). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Giants QB Daniel Jones is 5-1-1 against the Washington Commanders in his career. Jones has completed 69.7% of his passes for 1,510 yards with 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Jones has also rushed for 324 yards and a touchdown. Jones loves playing the Commanders, but he hasn’t had the same luck against the rest of the NFL. Jones missed last week’s game with a neck injury. He wouldn’t miss the chance to play Washington, would he?

Giants offensive ineptitude

Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs with the ball as James Smith-Williams #96. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In six games this season, the New York Giants have scored five offensive touchdowns. However, four of those came in one game against the Arizona Cardinals. That means in the other five games, New York has scored one offensive touchdown. That doesn’t guarantee success for Washington’s defense, which has struggled, but this is another chance for the Commanders to get right on defense.

Sam Howell sack numbers

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Through six games, Sam Howell has been sacked 34 times. The Giants have only six sacks on the season, with second-year DE Kayvon Thibodeaux having four of those. However, the Bears had only two sacks entering their game vs. Washington and came away with five sacks. The Falcons entered last week’s game with five sacks on the season and sacked Howell five times.

Familiar officials

Darnay Holmes #30 of the New York Giants breaks up a pass intended for Curtis Samuel #10. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Everyone remembers that Taylor Heinicke pass in the end zone late intended for Curtis Samuel in Week 15. Samuel was clearly held, and the officials did not call it, effectively clinching the win for the Giants. The game was critical for Washington. The NFL later admitted the officials got it wrong.

Guess what? That same officiating team, led by John Hussey, will be at MetLife Stadium for this game.

NFL referee assignments are out for Week 7. Remember the crew that didnt call this last year? Same crew working Commanders vs Giants on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7wEYApriNj — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 18, 2023

