6 standouts from Packers’ dramatic win over 49ers in Week 3

The Green Bay Packers needed a signature win to jumpstart their season, and Matt LaFleur’s team may have gotten it with a walk-off victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Down one with only 37 seconds left in the game and no timeouts, the Packers required three plays to get into field goal range. It was yet another great example of why any time is too much time for one Aaron Rodgers.

Taking a step back, Green Bay came into the game with great energy. The defense definitely put forth their best performance of the season and the offense was able to stay in sync for most of the night. Maybe this is one of those wins to get this Packers team hot, but before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s highlight some standouts from a late comeback win against the 49ers.

K Mason Crosby

Let’s start with the obvious. It was Crosby’s right foot that propelled Green Bay to their second win of the season. Earlier in the game, the veteran kicker showed off his strong leg when he nailed a 54-yarder on the first drive of the game. The game started and ended with long field goals from Crosby, who trotted out onto the field to attempt the game-winner with only three seconds left. The rest was history as Crosby delivered the goods with a pure strike that sailed through the middle from 51 yards out.

QB Aaron Rodgers

The offense was humming for most of the night and it was mostly thanks to the terrific arm of Rodgers. He got the ball out early and kept the offense in rhythm while completing 23 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Rodgers did a great job managing the pocket without hip top two left tackles. Every time it seemed the Packers needed to get something going, Rodgers answered. Of course, none was bigger than the final drive when Rodgers completed two passes to set up the game-winning field goal. Rodgers’ magic is still alive and well in Year 17.

WR Davante Adams

Pure guts. Adams showed he is one of the toughest players in the NFL when he returned to the game after what looked like a knockout blow during the final quarter. Adams stayed down on the field for some time when he absorbed a brutal hit from 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward. It looked like helmet-to-helmet contact, but no flag was thrown as Adams walked off the field and straight into the medical tent. After being cleared to return, Adams was on the receiving end of the two huge completions that led to Crosby’s big moment on the last drive. Adams was a catalyst for the offense all night long as he led the receivers with 12 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.

LT Yosh Nijman

Give credit where credit is due, Nijman survived a tough early stretch and had a tremendous outing in his first career NFL start. Going up against Nick Bosa is a tough matchup for anyone, but it is certainly not ideal for a young player called upon on short notice. It was reported early Sunday that Nijman was slated to start for an injured Elgton Jenkins. Nijman had a solid preseason, which led the Packers to keep him around on the final 53. Thanks to solid protection from Nijman, Bosa finished the game with no sacks and one QB hit.

OLB Preston Smith

It might be time to start talking about Smith as one of Green Bay’s most surprising turnaround players. He did a great job setting the edge against the 49ers and forced a huge incompletion on a pivotal third down during the third quarter. On the subsequent drive, the offense capitalized with a scoring drive that ended in a touchdown. Later in the game, Smith logged his first sack of the year when he came off the edge unblocked to plant Jimmy Garoppolo into the dirt. He totaled four tackles, 1.0 sack, a tackle for loss, and three QB hits in a great all-around performance.

DL Kenny Clark

The interior of the defensive line had a phenomenal night, but Clark was the known standout. He set the tone at the line of scrimmage and was in the mix on several run stops that went for limited gains. Clark also applied pressure on the Jimmy Garoppolo fumble during the second half, which allowed Green Bay to go up by six. Clark has been dominant at times during the last two weeks.

