6 standouts from the Eagles 40-29 win over the Saints

The 5-6 Eagles sit half a game out of the 7th and the final playoff spot in the NFC and as the team prepares for a huge Week 12 matchup against the hated Giants, things are starting to fall into place offensively.

Philadelphia amassed almost 250 yards on the ground and dominated the Saints to the tune of a 40-29 home win, the first for Nick Sirianni.

Here are six standouts and 1 star from Week 11.

Star of the game -- Darius Slay

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Slay was the biggest acquisition for Philadelphia over the past two years and he’s really paying off in 2021 from a leadership and production standpoint.

His 3 scores have been huge for an Eagles defense that struggled to turn teams over last season and his lockdown coverage could land him a contract extension.

1. Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders didn’t score, but his 94 rushing yards are an indication that he can flourish in Philadelphia’s run-first offense. He’ll have to clean up the fumbles, but with Jordan Howard dealing with a lower-body injury, Sanders could breakout moving forward.

2. Jalen Hurts

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Hurts had 69 yards on the ground and 3 scores.

As a passer, he was 13 of 24 for 147 yards and most importantly, no turnovers.

3. Nick Sirianni

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles head coach is running the ball down the throat of the opposition while making the game easier for his second-year quarterback. Sirianni has stayed the course, ignoring the critics, and gaining the loyalty of his team.

The 242 total yards may not be the formula Philly wants to use in reaching the playoffs, but it’ll help Sirianni cement his legacy as a rookie head coach.

4. Jonathan Gannon

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Gannon has fought off the criticism and after speculation about his job status, he’s displaying impressive moxie as well.

On Sunday Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator let his front-7 eat, knowing New Orleans was without Alvin Kamara, and two starting offensive tackles.

Story continues

The Eagles’ three takeaways on Sunday led to 17 points and even sent Avonte Maddox on an early blitz to help dictate the pace.

On the Slay and T.J. Edwards interceptions, Gannon had his guys in a position to succeed.

5. Jake Elliott

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott was 4-4 on field-goal attempts while scoring 16 points on Sunday to move into third place on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

6. T.J. Edwards

Philadelphia Eagles’ T.J. Edwards (57) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The spark he’s provided to the defensive over the past four weeks, Edwards had struggles in the passing game, but his presence can’t be denied.

On his interception, Edwards dropped in coverage and made a leaping grab of a pass intended for the tight end, Adam Trautman. The turnover gave Philadelphia the ball at the New Orleans 39-yard line in the first quarter.

Edwards finished the game with 10 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and the pick.

