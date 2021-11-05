6 standouts from Colts’ 45-30 win over Jets

The Indianapolis Colts came into an early week with a prime-time game at home for the first time since 2007. Coming off of a heartbreaking second loss against the Titans, this was a game the Colts needed to bounce back more than any other.

They once again responded to a loss in a big way with an impressive win on Thursday night by a score of 45 to 30.

Here, we’ll take a look at the many standouts who had a solid game for the Colts in Week 9:

RB Jonathan Taylor

Another week, another monster performance from the engine that makes this offense go in Jonathan Taylor. He had his way with the Jets defense piling up 172 yards on just 19 carries with two scores on the night. He had touchdown runs of 21 and 78 yards.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Michael Pittman Jr. once again asserted his place at the top of the wideout room, and as the number one target for quarterback Carson Wentz. He’s been a reliable, and at times dominant receiver who always seems to make a highlight catch every week. The WR1 totaled five catches on the night for 64 yards and a score. His touchdown was initially ruled a broken up pass, but after review it was shown that Pittman maintained possession for three steps in the endzone and the call was overturned. It seems the baton has been passed from Hilton to Pittman, and his future looks very bright.

LB Darius Leonard

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

While the Colts defense as a whole on the night was a mixed bag, there were a few highlight plays. The first that should go without saying was another signature punch-out forced fumble from star linebacker Darius Leonard. The Maniac gave 110% all game and came up big once again for the league leading team in turnovers. Leonard ended the night with five tackles and two assists as well as the fumble.

QB Carson Wentz

Wentz was once again dragged in the media after a rough outing last week. Some criticism was fair and others, not as much. Wentz responded with another solid and mistake free game. On the night, Wentz totaled 272 yards on 22 of 30 passes completed and three touchdowns thrown. The most impressive of the touchdown passes was a score by the big guys up front. Reserve center Danny Pinter was the recipient of the score which is a play everyone always loves to see.

DT Taylor Stallworth

The Colts defensive line had its way with the Jets most of this game. A player that really shined was reserve tackle Taylor Stallworth. On the day he seemed to consistently collapse the pocket, and terrorized both New York quarterbacks. Stallworth also came up big on the final defensive play of the game, tipping the pass at the line that led to a game sealing interception by linebacker Bobby Okereke.

RB Nyheim Hines

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Hines also got in on the fun with 74 yards on six carries and a score of his own. The demand after the loss last week was a heavier dose of the running game, and Frank Reich gave the fans what they wanted in this contest. The Colts rushing total of 260 yards was a franchise record.

