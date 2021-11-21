6 standouts from Colts’ 41-15 upset win over Bills

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) marched into Highmark Stadium for a Week 11 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (6-4) and, despite being underdogs, came away with a 41-15 routing upset.

It was a historic day for running back Jonathan Taylor, who scored five total touchdowns, becoming the first Colts player ever to do so.

There were many poor performances in the cold rain, so we’ll take a look at the standouts from the Week 11 upset win:

RB Jonathan Taylor

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

There’s a lot here. Taylor went bonkers against one of the best run defenses in the NFL. He’s currently the league’s leading rusher (1,122), the first back in the league to hit 1,000 rushing yards and now has at least 100 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in eight consecutive games—tying an NFL record. Taylor took a career-high 32 carries for 185 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while adding three receptions for 19 yards and a receiving touchdown. The Bills allowed five touchdowns to running backs all season. Taylor matched that in one game.

CB Kenny Moore II

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

Though he may still be one of the underrated players in the eyes of the national media, Moore continues to make plays proving he’s arguably the best slot cornerback in the NFL. Moore had three tackles, a pass defended and a sweet interception that he tipped to himself. He currently leads the Colts with three interceptions and continues to be a playmaker for Matt Eberflus’ defense.

DE Kwity Paye

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

It’s nice to see the Colts getting consistent help on the edge. Through the first half of the season, it was more promise that Paye was showing. Over the last three weeks, though, it’s been all production. The rookie pass rusher recorded a strip-sack and a few pressures against the Bills offensive line. Paye now has two sacks in each of his last two games.

DT Grover Stewart

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The one-technique defensive tackle continues to be a massive part of the defense even if he may not always get the credit for it. Whether it was getting pressure on Josh Allen and making him move or impacting the run, Stewart was making plays even though it may not show up in the scorebook.

HC Frank Reich

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It always makes a coach look good when your running back goes for over 200 total yards, but Reich was having his way in terms of play-calling against the Bills defense, which is one of the best in the NFL. Reich continued to lean on Jonathan Taylor to put the Bills away while putting receivers in a good place through his route concepts. This was a big win for Reich.

DC Matt Eberflus

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Holding the Bills to 15 points is a feat in its own right but Eberflus’ unit didn’t allow the Bills to make any sort of comeback. They came out hot in the second half with a three-and-out drive while they added four turnovers. The pass rush was good enough to make Allen move but Eberflus also put a little more disguise in his defense, which is something we don’t typically see from his unit.

