6 standout stats from Jets’ Week 15 loss to the Dolphins

Week 15 featured another up-and-down performance from the Jets offense.

New York tallied 17 first-half points and held its first halftime lead of the season, only to squander it in the second half. The offense couldn’t score late and the defense continued to play like a sieve. Zach Wilson’s performance mirrored the team’s, as he improved in some areas and regressed in others in the 31-24 loss.

Here are six standout stands from the Jets’ Week 15 performance.

Holding too long

(Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Wilson held onto the ball way too long again. His 3.08 seconds to throw against the Dolphins ranked fourth in Week 15 and his completion percentage suffered for the second consecutive week. Wilson completed just 56.5 percent of his passing attempts, which was better than his Week 14 mark of 45.24 percent, but only slightly better than his pre-injury numbers. Sometimes it was necessary to hold the ball with a bad offensive line in front of him, but Wilson still needs to learn how to get rid of it quicker.

No picks

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Wilson turned in his second consecutive interception-free game in Week 15. He now has just two interceptions in 127 passing attempts since he returned in Week 12. His interception rate of 1.57 percent in the past four games is significantly lower than the 4.97 percent rate he had during his first six games. Cutting down turnovers is huge for Wilson’s development, though he still has two fumbles (one lost) in his past four games.

Long time, no TD

(Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets scored quickly in Week 15, but it had been almost two games since the team’s last touchdown. New York had not recorded a touchdown in the previous 108 minutes and 36 seconds before Braxton Berrios rushed into the endzone against the Dolphins. Gang Green didn’t tally a touchdown in Week 14 and didn’t score a point after halftime against the Eagles in Week 13.

Brandin Echols' pick-six

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Story continues

Brandin Echols’ fourth-quarter pick-six wasn’t just the rookie’s first career interception. It was also the first interception by a cornerback since Week 15 of 2020 and the first interception returned for a touchdown since Week 4 of 2020. Echols had a solid performance in coverage, too, and only allowed one reception for nine yards on three targets, per Pro Football Focus.

A tale of two halves

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets’ offense looked great in the first half of Week 15. New York tallied 13 first downs for 174 yards and 17 points. But in the second half, the Jets offense didn’t score and only registered three first downs and 54 yards of offense. This isn’t abnormal for the Jets. Gang Green has just 13 second-half offensive points since Week 12.

Short pass king

(Lynne Sladky-AP)

Wilson rarely looked downfield against the Dolphins. More than 75 percent of his 170 passing yards came after the catch and he didn’t complete a pass more than 10 yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus.

[listicle id=673760]

1

1