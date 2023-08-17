6 standout Bears from Day 1 of joint practice with Colts

The Chicago Bears traveled to Indianapolis to hold a joint practice with the Colts this Wednesday ahead of their preseason matchup on Saturday.

It’s only natural that tempers would flare when the two teams are finally allowed to go all out, and the teams definitely butted heads – rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson introduced the Colts’ Troy Brown to his physical style, resulting in some trash talk between the two Midwest teams.

The Bears carried over their strong performance against the Titans to the Colts’ practice field, as the team competed to the fullest of their ability. With that being said, let’s examine the six stand out players in the Bears joint practice with the Colts.

QB Justin Fields

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Some chatter sprung up following the Bears’ 23-17 victory over the Titans, with the majority of it revolving around Chicago’s starting quarterback only throwing three balls, with all of them being short passes. Some fans on social media speculated that Justin Fields was not comfortable throwing the ball deep; a narrative the star passer promptly wrapped up and banished during the Bears’ first joint practice.

Chicago’s offensive staff made it a point to allow Fields to throw the ball deep during the team’s one-on-one period. The drill marked the first time QB1 had to throw against another NFL defense in a practice setting, but Fields did not disappoint. The Bears’ signal-caller connected with wide receivers DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Nsimba Webster and Daurice Fountain on some deep passing plays during the period.

Darnell Mooney beats Colts CB Tony Brown in a 1-on-1. pic.twitter.com/e6pohq05LI — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 16, 2023

It’s a safe assumption that Fields will not have the benefit of his skill players breaking off short passes for long touchdowns in Saturday’s game against the Colts. Fields will need to string together a methodical drive in order for the offense to find success against Indianapolis, and his performance yesterday could be a positive omen for the game.

WR DJ Moore

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Bears’ tandem of Fields and Moore has proven one thing in their many practices together: if Fields is having a good day, so is Moore.

Moore’s deadly combination of route running and sure hands was on display early in the joint practice, as a smooth move freed the star receiver from tight coverage, allowing him to pull in a Fields pass with only one hand.

Moore was also a major contributor for the practice’s main event, the 11-on-11 period. Moore found himself slicing through the teeth of the Colts’ defense, finding himself wide open to bring in a pass for a big gain.

Moore continues to be the dominant No. 1 receiver Chicago hoped he would be.

S Eddie Jackson

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been well documented that the leaders of an NFL team are responsible for getting their teammates excited and ready to compete against their opponent, even if it’s a joint practice. Those captains are also expected to lead by example; something Bears defensive leader Eddie Jackson delivered on.

Jackson informed Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on why he’s lauded for his ball hawking ability, picking off a deep pass from Richardson during the 7-on-7 period.

Eddie Jackson picks off Anthony Richardson deep in 7 on 7. QB was looking for Josh Downs. Overthrown. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 16, 2023

The long time Bears defender promised that he would have one of the best seasons ever for safety after already having a resurgent year in 2022, and his consistency in creating turnovers makes Jackson’s shot calling a lot more plausible.

Im going to have one of the best seasons ever played by a safety! — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) July 19, 2023

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Didn’t expect to see Velus Jones Jr. on here, did you? The second-year receiver had a rough game against the Titans last Saturday, with his bad day being exemplified by muffing a punt that rolled right into the hands of Tennessee. Jones has reportedly bounced back nicely in yesterday’s joint practice, however.

The receiver displayed some of his tantalizing skillset on Wednesday, racing along the sideline to bring in a deep ball from Fields. He also had an impressive deep touchdown reception from P.J. Walker.

Justin Fields connects on a deep ball to Velus Jones down the left sideline. Great ball, great tracking by Velus. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 16, 2023

There’s no getting around it: Jones is hanging on to his Bears career by a thread. A couple of impressive games to end the preseason could convince the Bears coaching staff to stick with the receiver for another year.

RB D'Onta Foreman

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

D’Onta Foreman didn’t see too much action against the Titans last Saturday, something that can be attributed to his veteran status rather than it being a major concern. The running back is slated to get a decent workload alongside starter Khalil Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson, so it’s good to see Foreman makes some big plays in yesterday’s practice.

The Bears moved the trenches to begin the 11-on-11 period; the offensive lineman created a big hole for Foreman to burst through, breaking a tackle and sprinting down the sideline before getting pushed out of bounds.

Despite not getting many snaps in the preseason thus far, Foreman looks ready for September.

LB Micah Baskerville

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

“Baskerville,” you might be wondering, “where have I heard that name before?” Allow me to remind you, dear reader: Undrafted rookie linebacker Micah Baskerville had a big day in training camp a couple of weeks back, recording two interceptions in a 11-on-11 session. Baskerville may have proved that his knack for getting into passing lanes was not a fluke following Wednesday’s joint practice.

Baskerville came through for his defense in a Gardner Minshew-led Colts two-minute drill, bringing in what was described as an “insane interception” to send the Colts offense packing.

Insane interception by Chicago’s Micah Baskerville to end Gardner Minshew’s 2-minute drill — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 17, 2023

Creating turnovers is a surefire way to make sure coaches don’t forget a player when it comes to who the team will retain on the roster; Baskerville will just need to make an impact in the Bears’ remaining two preseason games.

