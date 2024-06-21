6 Sports High School Awards – The winners

The 6 Sports High School Award winners have been announced. Congratulations to all of the winners listed below and all of the nominees!

MALE MVP

AJ Martel – Mason senior – Starting running back for Mason’s football team, rushed for over 1,200 yards and 25 touchdowns to help the Bulldogs reach the Division 3 state championship game. Martel was an individual wrestling state qualifier at 165 lbs. and is currently on the Mason baseball and track and field team.

FEMALE MVP

Taylor Smith – Pewamo-Westphalia senior – Became the first Lansing-area winner of the state’s Miss Volleyball Award. Smith earned 22 more first-place votes than the runner-up.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Josh Tropea – Lumen Christi boys basketball – Led Lumen Christi to its first regional championship since 2013 and 22-5 record.

MOMENT OF THE YEAR

Jackson Lumen Christi’s Kadale Williams rushes for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Division 7 state championship game.

PLAY OF THE YEAR

Mason’s Kaleb Parrish makes a game-winning catch in overtime of the regional championship football game.

INSPIRATION OF THE YEAR

Hessbrook family honors former Ithaca quarterback Brady Hessbrook by starting the ‘B#4 Foundation.’

RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Laingsburg’s Zander Woodruff breaks the school’s all-time scoring record and the record for most points in a game with 54.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Portland St. Patrick girls basketball coach Al Schrauben announces retirement from coaching.

TEAM OF THE YEAR

The Mason Bulldog’s football team

