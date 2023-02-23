6 Sooners among Pro Football Focus’ top 101 players in the NFL in 2022

It was quite a season for former Sooners in the NFL, giving the University of Oklahoma a lot of positive pub throughout the season and into the playoffs.

Jalen Hurts represented the first Sooners quarterback to make a Super Bowl. Creed Humphrey and Orlando Brown were fantastic in helping the Kansas City Chiefs capture another Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes at the helm.

In other playoff news, Trent Williams was once again one of the best players in the league, helping the San Francisco 49ers reach the NFC Championship with Brock Purdy at quarterback.

Pass catchers Mark Andrews and CeeDee Lamb had fantastic seasons leading their teams’ passing attacks.

For their efforts in 2022, six Oklahoma Sooners were ranked in the top 101 players in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

9. Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) during the second quarter against the New York Giants during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

What PFF said:

Despite playing with an injury throughout the playoffs, Johnson allowed just 11 hurries across 18 games this season with virtually no schematic help at any point. None of his allowed pressure registered as sacks or even knockdowns. – Monson, PFF

Lane Johnson’s been one of the best offensive tackles in the game for more than a decade. He had a fantastic performance in the Super Bowl.

13. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) celebrates after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in a NFC divisional round game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

What PFF said:

Williams has been arguably the league’s best offensive lineman over the last several seasons and did little this year to change that story. He led all offensive tackles in overall PFF grade (91.7) for the third year in a row, allowing 19 total pressures in 17 games. – Monson, PFF

Like Johnson, Trent Williams has been fantastic. He was really good during his tenure with Washington but has taken his game to another level since moving to San Francisco.

21. Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) prepares to snap the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

What PFF said:

Humphrey was one of the league’s few centers who was capable of physically matching up with behemoth nose tackles, such as D.J. Reader, who had been terrorizing undersized players at the position all season. Humphrey was a dominant run and pass blocker all season, allowing 18 pressures in 17 games. – Monson, PFF

In two short seasons, Creed Humphrey has become arguably the best center in the NFL.

24. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

What PFF said:

One of the surprises of the season, Hurts proved that he can be the guy in Philadelphia, as he was able to go toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in one of the best Super Bowls in memory…until the ending. Hurts is a dynamic threat at all levels and produced 68 rushing first downs in the regular season. – Monson, PFF

There was a lot of talk about whether Jalen Hurts was a franchise quarterback heading into 2022. He silenced the doubters with a fantastic season that helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl. He’s eligible for a contract extension that will make him one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

50. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 04: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown as Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Indianapolis Colts defends in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

What PFF said:

Lamb ended up carrying Dallas’ passing attack almost single-handedly this season, producing 121 receptions, including the playoffs, with no other Dallas player notching more than 47. Lamb gained 2.39 yards per route run — late-season addition T.Y. Hilton was the only other receiver to generate more than 1.25. – Monson, PFF

The Dallas Cowboys traded away Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns because of the confidence they had in CeeDee Lamb. He rewarded their confidence with a huge season to lead the Cowboys’ passing attack.

74. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

What PFF said:

Despite dealing with no real threat at wide receiver for most of the year and backup quarterbacks for some of it, Andrews remained elite for the Ravens. He caught 73 of the 110 targets thrown his way, dropping just four passes all season. – Monson, PFF

If Travis Kelce is the best tight end in the NFL, Mark Andrews is right behind him. The Baltimore Ravens’ passing attack has run through the former Sooners’ great, and he hasn’t slowed down.

