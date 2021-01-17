6 soon-to-be Browns free agents to watch in playoffs

With the Arizona Cardinals out of the playoffs, we look ahead to free agency and the NFL draft. While there are teams still in the postseason, we can look at who potential free-agent targets could be for the Cardinals and see them in action.

Who are some free agents that might be fits for the Cardinals on the Cleveland Browns, who are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs?

Here are a few.





WR Rashard Higgins

[Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

The Cardinals likely won't add some significant receiver in free agency this offseason, but Higgins fits the profile. He isn't one of the main guys on his team but has had production. He caught 37 passes for 599 yards and four touchdowns. He is not overly fast and measures in at 6-1, 198 pounds.

CB Kevin Johnson

Johnson was a first-round pick in 2015 by the Houston Texans. He has played as the Browns' third corner. He has not had an interception since his rookie season. The Cardinals need two starting-caliber cornerbacks as only Byron Murphy is under contract for next year.

CB Terrance Mitchell

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell is Cleveland's No. 2 corner. He also will be a free agent. He has not had an interception this season but has broken up 13 passes and had 65 tackles.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Larry Ogunjobi

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cardinals could use some more experience on the defensive line. Ogunjobi is finishing his fourth NFL season with the Browns after getting drafted in the third round. He did not play in 2017 but has been a starter ever since. He had 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

WR Marvin Hall

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Hall actually spent time with the Cardinals years ago. He was on the practice squad in 2016 and spent part of the 2017 offseason with the team. He is speedy but hasn't produced much yet. He has 37 career catches but has averaged over 20 yards a catch and has scored five touchdowns.

K Cody Parkey

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Zane Gonzalez is going to be a free agent and so will be Parkey. He is known for his double boink kick for the Bears in the playoffs, but missed only three kicks in 2020. He did not attempt any field goal from 50 yards or more, but he made 10-of-11 from 40-49 yards, where Gonzalez struggled. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and