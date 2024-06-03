6 softball squads ready for PIAA journeys

Familiar foes Conemaugh Valley and Meyersdale meet in Monday’s PIAA Class 1A softball tournament to highlight the slate involving area teams.

Six local squads play Monday at the Class 1A and 3A levels.

District 6 Class 1A No. 3 seed Conemaugh Valley (19-4) travels to four-time District 5 champion Meyersdale (21-2) at 4 p.m. Monday.

Meyersdale beat Conemaugh Valley 8-7 and 13-1 in the 2022 and 2023 WestPAC title games, respectively. Now, Conemaugh Valley is in the Heritage Conference and Meyersdale competes in the Inter-County Conference.

Meyersdale beat Berlin Brothersvalley 4-1 Thursday in the District 5 title game. Senior Zoe Hetz doubled and drove in two runs. Seniors Izabella Donaldson and Marcella Dupre each totaled two hits and a run batted in. Donaldson, a Frostburg State signee, fanned 12 batters and permitted three singles and one run.

Donaldson, the 2023 Class 1A pitcher of the year, has a 1.05 ERA with 213 strikeouts in 113 frames this spring. She also has a .473 average, .905 slugging percentage, nine doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 30 RBIs. Senior Laurel Daniels is batting .486 with a 1.000 slugging percentage, six doubles, 10 homers and 40 RBIs. Jessica Daughton (.434), Hetz (.423) and Dupre (.408) are each hitting over .400.

Meyersdale’s only losses came to Maryland Class 1A state champion Allegany and Claysburg-Kimmel.

Conemaugh Valley overcame a sluggish start to defeat Glendale 16-6 in six innings to claim a spot in the PIAA playoffs.

The Blue Jays tallied 10 runs in the fifth inning. Freshman Ava Schellhammer hit a grand slam and threw three innings to earn the victory. Junior catcher Katie Ledwich collected her 100th career hit. She doubled, homered and drove in three runs.

Freshman Megan Bilak blasted a three-run homer.

Bilak leads Conemaugh Valley with a .575 average. She also has six doubles, four triples, five home runs, 36 RBIs and a .972 slugging percentage. Ledwich is slugging 1.098 with a .508 average, six doubles, 10 home runs and 35 RBIs. Sophomore Kylee Ferguson (.468) and freshman Maddie McCleester (.434) are both hitting over .400. Sophomore Maddie Beiter has a 2.66 ERA with 150 strikeouts in 100 innings.

This is Meyersdale’s eighth trip to the state playoffs, all coming since 2015.

Conemaugh Valley beat Meyersdale 6-2 in the 2015 first round. Meyersdale’s previous win was over Williamsburg in 2021.

The Red Raiders lost to Glendale in 2022 and 2023 first-round contests.

Conemaugh Valley makes its ninth trip, first since 2022, to the state playoffs. The Blue Jays’ previous win came in 2016. Conemaugh Valley finished as PIAA runner-up in 2015.

Monday’s victor will meet either District 9 champion DuBois Central Catholic (19-2) or District 7 runner-up Union (20-3) Thursday in the quarterfinals.

• District 7 No. 3 seed Ligonier Valley (16-6) travels to District 6 champ Forest Hills (18-2) at 4 p.m. in Class 3A.

Forest Hills defeated Juniata 2-1 for its first District 6 title Thursday. Junior right-hander Avery Smiach fanned 10 batters in a three-hitter. Forest Hills, winners of 13 straight games, scored in the second and fourth innings against Juniata senior left-hander Elizabeth Gaisior, a Fordham University signee.

In the second, junior Ana Spangler was hit by a pitch and Aivah Maul reached on a bunt single. Junior Payton Pcola’s infield single plated a run.

Maul walked in the bottom of the fourth, moved up on Trista Cruley’s sacrifice bunt and scored the eventual game-winner on a Pcola groundout.

Forest Hills’ only losses came to Meyersdale and Penns Valley.

Ligonier Valley beat Avonworth 4-0 in the District 7 consolation game. Senior Cheyenne Piper, a Westminster College recruit, struck out 10 batters in a shutout while going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Bella Dolton added an RBI single, and Marlee Miller doubled.

Natalie Bizup drove in a run, and Abby Springer totaled three hits, including a double.

Piper fired three consecutive no-hitters, including a perfect game against Keystone Oaks in the playoffs, over her past five games. She accounted for 49 strikeouts and allowed nine hits over that span.

Forest Hills is making its third trip to the state playoffs and second straight. In 2023, the Rangers beat Upper Dauphin in the first round and lost to Mid Valley in the quarterfinals. Forest Hills lost to Brockway in 1992.

This is Ligonier Valley’s sixth berth in the PIAA playoffs. The program also advanced in 1981, 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2021. The Rams lost 1-0 in nine innings in the 2021 title game to Line Mountain. Piper was a freshman on that squad.

Monday’s winner will battle either District 7 champ Mohawk (19-5) or District 10 runner-up Harbor Creek (18-5) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

• In Class 1A, District 5 runner-up Berlin Brothersvalley (16-7) meets District 7 champ Chartiers-Houston (18-2) for a 3 p.m. contest at Peterswood Park in Venetia.

Berlin Brothersvalley lost 4-1 to four-time District 5 champion Meyersdale in the title game Thursday. Elsie Barna and Shay Fochtman each singled for the Mountaineers. Barna drove in a run in the seventh inning. Freshman Elena Ritchey fanned six batters and allowed three earned runs over six innings. Berlin Brothersvalley won nine straight games before Thursday.

Ritchey has a 2.92 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 84 innings this season. She is slugging 1.323 with a .523 average, five doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 41 RBIs.

Freshman Coral Prosser is batting .551 with a .897 slugging percentage, 41 runs, 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 25 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Barna has drive in 36 runs, and Sydney Walker has 30 RBIs.

Chartiers-Houston won its ninth District 7 title with a 9-5 victory over Union Area.

The Buccaneers won the 2010 PIAA Class 1A title and has a 33-21 state tournament record. This is the program’s 23rd trip to the state playoffs and second straight. The Buccaneers are 17-5 in first-round contests.

Junior Meadow Ferri struck out 11 batters in the District 7 title game. She has over 200 punchouts this season. Zaylee Fonner and Ella Richey each netted two hits.

Berlin Brothersvalley lost 18-3 in four innings to Union Area in the 2023 first round for its only previous PIAA playoff experience.

Monday’s victor will meet either District 6 runner-up West Branch (20-3) or District 9 runner-up Northern Potter (17-5) Thursday in the quarterfinals.

• District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional champion Chestnut Ridge (19-2) hosts District 7 runner-up South Park (19-3) at 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge junior right-hander Britni Motter struck out nine batters in a no-hitter as the Lions defeated Bedford 10-0 in six innings Thursday in the District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional championship game. Motter also went 3-for-4 at the plate for the 19-2 Lions. The junior threw 67 of her 89 pitches for strikes.

The Lions claimed their second straight subregional title. Junior Nikki Shippey and sophomore Ally Yarnell each produced two hits. Shippey doubled twice and scored two runs. Yarnell homered, scored twice and drove in two runs. Junior Natalie Short doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Junior Grace Lazor also plated two runs. Junior Racey Scheuerman and senior Maya Wingard, a Grove City softball recruit, each doubled.

Both of Chestnut Ridge’s losses came to Forest Hills, the District 6 champion.

Chestnut Ridge has made 18 appearances in the PIAA playoffs. The Lions have advanced to the first round four out of the past five occasions (2019, 2021, 2023, 2024). Chestnut Ridge beat Southmoreland 4-1 in the 2023 first round and then lost to Jamestown in the quarterfinals.

South Park, which has allowed 21 runs all season, defeated Ligonier Valley 3-0 in the District 7 semifinals, then fell 9-2 to Mohawk in the title game.

South Park sophomores Grace Kempton and Ally Wilder each totaled two hits in Friday’s loss.

In the semifinals, sophomore right-hander Sydney Sekely struck out nine batters and fired a perfect game. Sophomore Kaitlyn Polk launched two solo homers.

South Park has advanced to the PIAA playoffs 10 times, most recently in 2019.

The Eagles won the 2017 Class 3A title.

Monday’s winner will face either District 10 champ Sharon (23-0) or District 7 No. 4 seed Avonworth (14-5) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.