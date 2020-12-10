6 sleepers in fantasy football for Week 14

The fantasy football playoffs are upon us, which means if you want to win your league, you need to make sure your lineup is set with the best players. The player you drafted in the first round may not be the player you hoped he at this point in the season, leaving you to wonder what else could be out there.

Even this late in the season there is still a lot of value on the waiver wire, and scoring a top priority target could help your team, and hurt your opponent.

Here are six sleepers in fantasy football for Week 14:

RB Ty Johnson, New York Jets

The Jets came up short in what seemed to be their first win of the year. New York has had a revolving door of running backs this season but could stick with Johnson down the stretch. He put up 104 yards on the ground and a touchdown, making him a player to watch young forward.

WR Keke Coutee, Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans were thin at wide receiver against the Colts, which gave Coutee the chance he needed to have a breakout game. With eight catches for 141 yards, it appears Coutee could be Houston’s No. 1 target through the last handful of games. As Deshaun Watson continues to tear up defenses, Coutee would be a solid flex option.

RB J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With the injury to Antonio Gibson, McKissic is slated to receive the majority of carries as Washington makes a postseason push. While he is rostered by a large percentage of teams, he is worth a look, and an add, if he is out there on the waiver wire. He is a dynamic pass-catching back that can get a lot of points in PPR leagues.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

With Carson Wentz finally getting benched, Hurts will take the field against a vaunted Saints defense that has suffocated opposing teams the past few weeks. The Eagles offense has appeared to have new life with Hurts under center, and his ability to gain yards through the air and on the ground could be dangerous. If he pays off, Hurts could be a huge addition to your roster.

WR Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos seem like a team that is just a couple of pieces away from being a contender. Patrick has had a solid second half of the season and had four catches for 44 yards and a pair of scores. As the Broncos’ top receiving target, Patrick could be in for a huge stretch of games as the season comes to a close.

RB Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Akers has had a roller coaster of a season in his rookie year. However, the inconsistent performance are not a slight to his talent. Sunday against Arizona, he had 72 yards and a touchdown in a big win for Los Angeles. Akers could see more action as the Rams try to return to the playoffs.