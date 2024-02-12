One person was killed and five others wounded in a shooting at a subway station in the Bronx Monday evening, sources told ABC News.

The shooting took place on the platform at the Mount Eden Avenue station while people were waiting for the southbound 4 train, sources said.

One of the victims died at St Barnabas Hospital, police told ABC News.

Injuries to the other five victims do not appear to be life-threatening, sources said.

A suspect has not been identified, and the weapon wasn't immediately recovered, the sources said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

1 dead, 5 injured in Bronx subway station shooting: Sources originally appeared on abcnews.go.com