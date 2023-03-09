6-seed Arizona State survives scare vs. 11-seed Oregon State in 1st round of 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament
Warren Washington scored 15 points and DJ Horne and Desmond Cambridge Jr. dropped 13 apiece as 6-seed Arizona State held off 11-seed Oregon State, 63-57, in the first round of the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas. Glenn Taylor Jr. led the Beavers with a game-high 17 points, helping them cut the fourth-quarter deficit to four before the Devils were able to hold on.