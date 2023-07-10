6 Seahawks veterans who may be on the roster bubble at training camp

The Seattle Seahawks front office did some serious remodeling to their roster this offseason. In addition to totally turning over their defensive line rotation, Seattle drafted 10 players and signed a couple dozen undrafted free agents. That means the roster is for the most part set for 2023. However, there will be some trimming between now and the start of the regular season and there are always a few surprise cuts every year.

With that in mind, here are six vets who may be in danger of losing their roster spots if they don’t perform well during training camp and the preseason.

WR Dee Eskridge

Nobody needs a better summer than Eskridge, who’s missed 14 games over his first two years and hasn’t looked great when he has been on the field. Now he has to compete for snaps with the athletic freak that is Dareke Young – now with a year of experience under his belt, plus the best crop of undrafted wide receivers in the entire league.

RB DeeJay Dallas

Dallas is probably the safest name on this list. However, fans shouldn’t assume that he can’t be part of the roster cutdowns at the end of August. Zach Charbonnet’s draft status makes him the clear No. 2 running back under Ken Walker, so Dallas has to compete for the RB3 role with rookie Kenny McIntosh – who’s bigger and a year and a half younger to boot.

TE Tyler Mabry

Seattle’s tight ends will likely suffer more than any other position group this year even though it’s no fault of their own. With the Seahawks likely embracing more three-receiver sets, every TE on the roster gets bumped down a spot. With Mabry at the end of that list and two undrafted rookies coming up behind him, he may find himself squeezed out from both sides.

OT Greg Eiland

So far the Seahawks haven’t been able to find a reliable backups as of yet at OT behind starters Charles Cross and Abe Lucas. Eiland should be part of that competition. However, with Jake Curhan, Stone Forsythe and Jalen McKenzie all younger or having invested draft picks in their favor, Eiland might be the odd man out once the games are set to begin.

OLB Alton Robinson

No position group is more crowded than Seattle’s mostly young and unproven outside linebacker corps. Aside from Uchenna Nwosu exactly none of them have proven they can be long-term starter at this level as of yet. Alton Robinson missed all of last season with a knee injury and he’s entering the last year of his contract, so if he doesn’t show something soon he may get written off.

CB Tre Brown

Finally, there’s the case of third-year cornerback Tre Brown. While he showed some potential in his three starts in his rookie year (2021), injuries have taken a major toll on Brown’s development. While Seattle used a fourth-round pick on him, it’s difficult to see where Brown fits in with the current cornerback rotation. There’s at least two players ahead of him on the depth chart at both boundary spots as well as in the slot.

