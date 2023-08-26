6 Seahawks highlights from their final 2023 preseason game

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks dropped their third preseason game of the year to the Packers by a score of 19-15. On the bright side, they didn’t play any of their starters and didn’t suffer any major injuries, so in the big picture they came out fine.

Here are your highlights for this week.

19 photos from the Seahawks’ preseason loss to Packers

Jake Bobo, touchdown king

Jerrick Reed's tenacious TFL

Explosive run by DeeJay Dallas

Team effort TFL

Drew Lock PA to Easop Winston

Lock to Winston Part 2: The sequeling

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire