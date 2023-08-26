6 Seahawks highlights from their final 2023 preseason game

The Seahawks dropped their third preseason game of the year to the Packers by a score of 19-15. On the bright side, they didn’t play any of their starters and didn’t suffer any major injuries, so in the big picture they came out fine.

Here are your highlights for this week.

Jake Bobo, touchdown king

#Seahawks QB Drew Lock to Undrafted rookie WR Jake Bobo for a 18-yard TD. Bobo ran 4.99 40 time, doing his best to try to make an NFL roster as WR.pic.twitter.com/6Ugbwvwf3Z — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2023

Jerrick Reed's tenacious TFL

Explosive run by DeeJay Dallas

Can't forget about the @DallasDeejay run that got us to the endzone. 🤞#SEAvsGB on KING 5 pic.twitter.com/rc3soQFFIh — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 26, 2023

Team effort TFL

Getting a stop on 4th down!#SEAvsGB on KING 5 pic.twitter.com/q1KynrmO2y — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 26, 2023

Drew Lock PA to Easop Winston

Lock to Winston Part 2: The sequeling

Anyone know where Easop Winston Jr went to school? pic.twitter.com/PbtlpxvOZU — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire