6 Saints players who must step up amid COVID challenges in Week 16

The New Orleans Saints are hosting the Miami Dolphins in the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football. However, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, there are now 21 Saints players slated to miss Monday night’s matchup.

Both of the top two Saints quarterbacks, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, will be absent from the game prompting rookie Ian Book to receive the starting nod. So will members of the supporting case in tight ends Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and wide receiver Deonte Harris. On the defensive side of the ball, all three starting linebackers in Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander, and Kaden Elliss will all be absent after landing on the COVID-19 reserve list..

Those are a lot of playmakers that New Orleans will be down come Monday night, which means that once again, the Saints will have to rely on the next man up. Here are six players that will have to step up and make an impact against the Dolphins in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

TE Nick Vannett

With both Trautman and Johnson out on Monday night, it will be up to veteran Nick Vannett and Ethan Wolfe to step up and help Book. Vannett, while primarily a blocking tight end, has been lightly integrated into the passing game this season.

With a season total of 8 receptions and 123 yards with a touchdown in 2021, he could see an expanded role in the passing game on Monday night. Tight ends are important relief valves for a quarterbacks, even more so for a rookie quarterback making his first start amidst a playoff race.

If this offense finds success against Miami it may largely be due to the fact that Book is able to find Vannett in short yardage situations.

S Marcus Williams

Safety Marcus Williams has always been an important cog within the Saints defense and secondary. However, with Malcolm Jenkins and J.T. Gray both out due to COVID protocols, it will be up to Williams to take over the veteran leadership position within the secondary.

The key to winning the game against the Dolphins will be the exact same it was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: sound defense. While New Orleans’ defense isn’t as decimated by COVID as the offense, it will still have to rely on playmakers. All eyes will be on Williams to help take charge and set the pace for the defensive backs on Monday night.

OT James Hurst

The right tackle position has been decimated this week. All-Pro Ryan Ramczyk and backup Jordan Mills are on the COVID list, while Ethan Greenridge is on the injured reserve with an arm injury that has kept him out of the 2021 season.

Those issues at the position leave James Hurst as the most likely player to step into the role as long as Terron Armstead is healthy enough to go on Monday night. If Armstead doesn’t suit up against Miami, then Hurst will still play a huge role as the left tackle. Regardless, Hurst will be a player that will have to step up in order to help protect rookie quarterback Book and give him time to make plays in the pocket.

LB Pete Werner

Someone has to step up with so many linebackers out of action, and it figures to be Werner as the top backup. He’s gotten reps in the starting lineup already this season and has played 466 total snaps, 310 of them on defense and the rest on special teams. He’s compiled 50 tackles with 28 solo tackles, 22 assists, and 4 tackles for loss.

This game could see a lot of Zack Baun and Andrew Dowell, too. The Saints haven’t played them very often with Baun getting 133 snaps on defense and Dowell only 20, each of them playing much more often on special teams. But they made the roster for good reasons and need to justify them in a clutch game with Miami.

QB Ian Book

This choice almost goes without saying. Clearly Book isn’t ready to step up and lead an NFL team fighting for a playoff position in Week 16 of the NFL season. In fact, the Saints reached out to Drew Brees and Philip Rivers in an unsuccessful attempt to pry them from retirement.

Now, New Orleans will turn to a third-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft to help lead the team. He showed promise and showed glimpses of what he could be this previous offseason. But, showing up and making plays and helping lead an NFL team to a victory in a must-win game is another beast.

However, Book was drafted in large part due to his poise, ability to remain calm under pressure, and his experience in playing in big games while at Notre Dame. If the Saints can pull out a win on Monday night, it will be in large due to the defense. However, Book will have to step up and play competent football in order to give New Orleans a chance.

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Marcus Williams will play a big leadership role in the secondary with Malcolm Jenkins not playing, but Gardner-Johnson should step up in handling most of Jenkins’ assignments at safety. He’s done it before as a rookie when Vonn Bell missed some time, and he did it well. Gardner-Johnson is at his best running downhill towards the line of scrimmage, which means he’ll see a lot of star Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

That’s a matchup he has to win. Jenkins has erased a lot of good pass-catching tight ends this year, and Gardner-Johnson has held his own when lined up from the slot, but this is a huge test for him against a big-play threat. He’s got to rise to the occasion if the Saints are going to limit Miami’s passing attack.

