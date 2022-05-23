6 Saints players who could take a huge leap in 2022

Expecting a player to come in and contribute as if he were a veteran can be very unfair to some players. While it does happen, it certainly isn’t the norm. Some players need time to adjust to the situation, the playbook, playing in the NFL, or one of the many reasons it can be very hard to last in the league.

There are a handful of players that certainly have to shown some improvements over the last few seasons to save their jobs. Most of them being from the 2020 draft class and now entering their third season in the pros. Here are six players we could see make a huge jump in 2022:

Adam Trautman

Tight end is considered one of the hardest positions to learn in the NFL. Rare is a tight end that comes into the league prepared to be a major factor. Years two through four are crucial in a tight end’s career development. Darren Waller is one of the best in the league, and he was a non factor until his fourth year in the league. Trautman’s second season was a step back as a catcher, but it isn’t time to count him out as he has shown flashes of playmaking ability. He is also already more than a reliable run blocker. This is his year to show out as the future of the position for the team, with minimal competition for snaps.

Jameis Winston

This will be Winston’s third year in New Orleans. He has had time to fully assimilate into the culture and the offense. He was already looking improved in his decision making before his injury last season, and this could be the year that he becomes closer to what people expected from him out of college. He will have much better weapons on offense this season compared to last. This will be his best and probably last chance to make a statement in New Orleans.

Cesar Ruiz

Ruiz has looked unplayable during times during the first two years of his NFL career. However, he seems to still be the best option available on the roster at guard. He will get another chance to make a leap this season, likely his last. Hopefully new offensive line coach Doug Marrone will the one that can get out of Ruiz what the Saints saw to spend a first round selection on him.

Payton Turner

When Turner has played, he looked like he could be worthy of the first round selection the Saints spent on him. The problem is that he found himself on the injured list more times than not last year. If he could stay healthy, he will get time in the rotation, and he could continue to make strides as an edge rusher. He was always going to need time in the NFL, but he can win a lot of fans back with some good performances this season.

Zack Baun

He has been a solid special teamer, but as a linebacker Baun hasn’t shown enough to be a long term piece at the position. To this point of the offseason, the Saints have yet to re-sign Kwon Alexander. That leaves a number of snaps at the linebacker position that will likely go to Baun. He was converted from being a pass rusher in college due to his size, so he will have to have shown a huge jump in coverage as a linebacker. No matter what his role is, it will likely be his most relied-on season as a Saint.

Paulson Adebo

Adebo was a surprise as a rookie, being a third round selection, but still has a ways to go to being one of the better boundary corners in the league. He certainly got targeted at times and he yielded 52 receptions on 80 targets. A 65% reception rate is a little higher than you want. Some other things he needs to clean up are that he had 10 missed tackles and drew six flags for 76 penalty yards, which led the team. Given another year to learn and settle into the NFL, as opposed to being thrown into the fire as a rookie, he could make a big statement this season.

