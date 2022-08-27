6 Saints who helped their case in the preseason finale

With the NFL preseason coming to the a close this weekend, the New Orleans Saints wrapped up exhibition play Friday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. For many on both rosters, this game represented their last opportunity to show what they could do in game situation and at game speed. Here for five players that absolutely helped their case and now have made a strong push to make a 53-man roster, either in New Orleans or elsewhere.

S Justin Evans

Justin Evans hasn't played a regular-season NFL football game since 2018. Making a good effort toward changing that by forcing a fumble out here in the third quarter. — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) August 27, 2022

It’s been a while since he’s been on a football field, but Evans has been nothing short of a revolution over the course of the preseason and training camp. On Friday night against the Chargers, he forced a fumble which led to a turnover, broke up a pass and had tackles on both defense and special teams. Evans has shown time and time again throughout the offseason that he can be an impact player in multiple areas of the game. The former Texas A&M defensive back looked to be in a situation in which it would be a challenge to make the roster because of a stacked group ahead of him. But now, it looks like he’s a guy that will be hard to pass up when it comes to the 53-man roster.

WR/RB Kirk Merritt

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

First making his impact as a receiver, then returner and eventually running back, Merritt has been a fun story to track this summer. On Friday night against Los Angeles, he lined up back at wideout after an injury took Tre’Quan Smith out of the game, leaving the Saints a little short-handed at the position with starters having already been pulled. The versatile weapon brought in 4 receptions for 32 receiving yards and a touchdown catch, he also worked his way wide open in the end zone at an earlier point but an offensive pass interference penalty made the overthrown pass null and void. He would go on to catch his touchdown pass soon after. Merritt also showed, on a 16-yard reception over the middle, that he can handle a bit of the “dirty work” guys like Smith and Marquez Callaway are known for. With all of the ways he’s shown that he can impact the game, it’s going to be very, very hard to keep Merritt off the 53-man roster.

WR Marquez Callaway

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Some questioned whether or not Callaway had what it took to stay on the roster in 2022 after the additions of receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave compounded with the return of Michael Thomas. His performance Friday night looks like it might have been enough to answer those questions. He led receivers with 4 catches for 65 receiving yards and could have had more had it not been for a premature whistle blown by officials on one of the wackiest plays we’ve seen in some time. Quarterback Andy Dalton uncorked a pass to Smith, which he laid out for. The ball bounced off of his hand, shot up in the air and was caught on the rebound by Callaway. What should have been a long touchdown still turned into an impressive 24-yard reception. Even outside of the tip drill moment, Callaway was his usual self picking up tough yardage and fighting through contact. That’s the kind of “dirty work” play head coach Dennis Allen complimented in Green Bay.

DE Taco Charlton

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

He may not have gotten to the quarterback during his reps, but the five-year veteran edge defender was active and disruptive every opportunity he had throughout Friday’s matchup. He was also credited with a pass defensed. The Saints’ defensive end room is very deep with Cameron Jordan leading the way. Even if Charlton can’t break the roster in New Orleans, he’s certainly done a lot to help his case with 31 more teams looking his way. He plays a premier position in the NFL and has shown a propensity to impact opposing quarterbacks. That goes a long way for looking for their next shot.

LB Nephi Sewell

Allen complimented Sewell recently calling him a “smart, instinctive” player who “plays extremely hard.” It’s clear the Saints really like what the undrafted free agent rookie. He moved into first-team reps during the last week of training camp practices. During the final preseason game against the Chargers he saw plenty of snaps, including lining up to starting linebacker Demario Davis for a time. He finished the game with 3 tackles and a pass break up. New Orleans has liked Utah defenders in the recent past investing in safety Marcus Williams and linebacker Chase Hansen. Sewell could be the next Ute to make his mark with the Saints, even if it all starts on the practice squad for now.

QB Ian Book

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Although he’s had some rough goings over the course of this offseason, Book did a lot to help himself Friday night. Completing 11 of his 15 passing attempts for 81 passing yards and a touchdown throw, the former Notre Dame signal caller put together the best performance of his career thus far going back to last year’s preseason action. In addition to what he’s did in the passing game, he also used his legs extremely well all game. Book was the game’s leader in rushing yardage with 53 on four runs, including some nifty footwork, pass fakes and even lowering his shoulder to accept contact and punctuate his runs. Book may have too much going against him in terms of roster numbers, things he can’t control, but he’s made his bid to stick on the roster or at least claim a practice squad spot at the least. Completely possible a team covets this performance outside of New Orleans and sweeps him up off of waivers, which makes it tough for the Saints to sneak him to the practice squad. Certainly possible teams also reengage the Saints in trade talks for the quarterback as was rumored ahead of the 2021 season.

