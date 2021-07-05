6 Saints who need a bounce-back year in 2021

We know that the New Orleans Saints still have some of the best top-end talent you’ll find around the NFL, but it’s also a roster in turmoil after losing so many franchise players this offseason. The Saints need their investments in former first rounders and hefty contract extensions to pay off if they’re going to remain competitive.

Here are six players who must bounce back from past disappointments:

Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) reacts to a no catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A Week 1 injury derailed Thomas off of his Offensive Player of the Year-winning 2019 season, so expectations are high for him now that he's on the right track for 2021. The Saints didn't add a receiver in free agency or early in the draft, so there aren't many options to lean on should he continue to struggle with that ankle issue. He's got to reestablish himself as one of the NFL's best receivers regardless of who starts at quarterback for New Orleans.

Cameron Jordan

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Maybe Jordan's offseason surgery in 2020 slowed him down more than he let on. Maybe he was just feeling his age and a decade of too-high snap counts with the Saints. Whatever the case, he wasn't the every-down impact player New Orleans has counted on. Hopefully a reloaded depth chart can keep Jordan fresh later in the games and later in the season, or he could be replaced by rookie draft pick Payton Turner in just a few years.

Andrus Peat

Dec 30, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat (75) is look at after being injured in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints paid Peat really well after he tested free agency, and to his credit he showed up in great shape for training camp. But he continued to miss time to injuries and came up short in some critical moments. On the other hand, Peat did log his highest snaps count since 2017 (766) and won big-time matchups with star players like Chris Jones. There were some familiar frustrations in 2020, sure. Let's just hope Peat built up enough momentum to build off of in 2021.

Marcus Davenport

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton greets defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It feels like Davenport has been on this list every year he's played in the NFL. Injuries and inconsistent play have tripped him up; last year it was an elbow issue in training camp that lingered beyond expectations. The Saints did throw him a line by picking up his fifth-year option for 2022, giving Davenport another opportunity to justify everything the team has invested into him.

Cesar Ruiz

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) gestures with offensive guard Cesar Ruiz (51) after scoring his fourth touchdown of the game in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Here's hoping Ruiz isn't on the same frustrating career arc that Davenport has endured. The second-year pro will have the benefit of a full training camp at right guard rather than transitioning on the fly after starring at center in college, plus the instruction of longtime Saints right tackle Zach Strief as his new assistant coach. Ruiz played poorly as a rookie after missing the season opener with an injury, but he's now in a great spot to turn things around.

Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Depending on how you look at it, maybe Winston is a breakout candidate instead of someone needing to bounce back. But his last year as a starter featured so many low moments -- he led the league with 30 interceptions, plus a dozen fumbles -- that he enters 2021 with so much to prove. That's assuming he beats Taysom Hill for the opportunity in training camp, which is far from a sure thing. Winston has a real chance to turn his career around if he can cut down on the negative plays.

