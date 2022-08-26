6 safeties the Eagles could target with the 2022 season opener approaching

The Eagles officially wrapped up the training camp portion of their practice schedule with a single-team session in Miami at the Dolphins training facility.

Philadelphia had already participated in one joint practice with the Dolphins when several players on their roster came down with a stomach bug, forcing a virtual meeting for Miami.

At the same time, for the Eagles, it was business as usual.

With the preseason finale set for Saturday, some of that business could include Philadelphia looking to upgrade the safety position with finals cuts and the season opener at Detroit approaching.

Marcus Epps has ascended to the top of the depth chart alongside Anthony Harris, while K’Von Wallace, Jaquiski Tartt, Andre Chachere, and Reed Blankenship battle to round out the depth chart.

If Howie Roseman isn’t entirely pleased with the direction of this unit, we’ve provided six veteran options to target as the season opener approaches.

Landon Collins -- free agent

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Collins is a downhill safety best used in the box and free from man-to-man coverage.

With Philadelphia having the versatility to move cornerbacks to safety, Jonathan Gannon could play a three-safety look with Collins as the downhill run stopper, with Marcus Epps and Josiah Scott or Anthony Harris on the backend.

Last season, Collins had 81 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble while playing in 13 games for Washington.

trade for Ravens safety Chuck Clark

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens added big-named depth to the safety corps this offseason, signing Marcus Williams to a big free-agent deal and selecting Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Those moves have angered Chuck Clark, and Howie Roseman should inquire about swapping players or a draft pick for the veteran safety.

The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his three-year extension signed in 2020 and would be an immediate upgrade at the position.

Story continues

Andrew Adams -- free agent

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Adams had strong summer with the Giants, and the former Eagle Has proven consistently to be a good special teams addition and added depth at safety.

Giants are releasing veteran safety Andrew Adams, per source. They want to go young at the position and have been impressed with UDFA Trenton Thompson + 4th-rounder Dane Belton will be back soon. Adams had strong summer. Has proven consistently to be a good STer + depth safety. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 26, 2022

trade for Vikings Harrison Smith

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

An all-time Vikings great, Harrison Smith made the Pro Bowl in six of the last seven seasons, including last year.

The 33-year-old would carry a hefty price tag, but he’s a proven veteran with big-game experience.

trade for Rams S Taylor Rapp

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The third-year safety recorded career worsts in both his coverage grade and missed tackle rate during the Rams’ Super Bowl run and could be a player to watch if Los Angeles looks to clear cap space.

Sign Jeff Heath



Titans Saints 2708

Former Cowboys are usually lousy business for the Eagles, but he has proven NFL experience.

Heath, 30, has played eight years in the NFL, spending seven years with Dallas before joining the Las Vegas Raiders and led the team with three interceptions that year. Heath spent most of his snaps lining up free safety.

[pickup_prop id=”26886″>

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire