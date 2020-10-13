Alex Smith feels 'really good' after getting sacked 6 times in his return

Alex Smith feels 'really good' after 6 sacks in his return originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Alex Smith made his historic comeback Sunday and while it was incredible, there were some legit scary moments.

In a little more than a half of football, Smith got sacked six times and hit a bunch more. For plenty of fans and just normal humans, it was nerve-wracking to watch Aaron Donald and the Rams defensive line crush Smith knowing how far he'd fought back to get healthy after a devastating leg injury nearly two years ago.

Good news everyone -- Smith feels fine.

"I'm feeling really good," he said on Tuesday. "It was amazing to be out there."

Smith's comments come via Washington Football Today with Julie Donaldson and the full interview can be seen on NBC Sports Washington on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The crux of Smith's comments explain that he was happy to get back on the field, even if it came with a bit of a beating.

"It was nice to get the first one out of the way. I didn’t know Aaron Donald was going to jump on my back like that, but if it's got to go one way that’s not a bad way," Smith said. "After the first one I was fine but I didn’t want the next five."

Ever since Smith suffered a compound fracture to his right tibia and fibula in November 2018, his return to the football field has floated somewhere between impossible and long shot. Even this summer when Smith made Washington's active roster, the 53-man final roster, most folks scoffed at the idea of the veteran QB ever actually playing again.

"For me it was something although I was obviously shooting for and putting in everything I have, I'd be lying if I said there wasn’t a lot of doubt that day would ever come," Smith said.

Download and subscribe to Washington Football Talk Podcast

The day came, and it wasn't pretty, but it was incredible nonetheless.

"That feeling again of being on the edge, out there living," he said, "that's why I’ve been trying for this for so long."

For Smith, however, the accomplishment of just getting back on the field will soon wear off. If it hasn't already.

He had little time to throw against Los Angeles, but even then, the Washington offense's stagnant performance will be upsetting for a perfectionist like Smith.

Washington Football coach Ron Rivera made clear that Smith will remain the backup to Kyle Allen, assuming he gets medically cleared, but considering the way things have gone for the Burgundy and Gold, it would be hard to think Smith doesn't get on the field again.

"For me it was so nice to get done with that part of it," Smith said, explaining that he proved to himself and the world he can handle the "physicality" of playing in the NFL.

The next step for Smith, however, is improved play.

This is a former No. 1 overall pick. A 15-year veteran with three Pro Bowl trips. An alpha competitor every time he steps on the field.

"When you go out there you want to go out there and play well," Smith said.