6 running backs 49ers could look to add in free agency

The 49ers backfield in 2021 operated differently than it had in the past under head coach Kyle Shanahan. After four seasons of mixing in a slew of different ball carriers, rookie sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell emerged last season as the team’s No. 1 running back. When he was healthy it was rare another RB logged a carry.

A workhorse back doesn’t mean depth isn’t important though, and San Francisco’s depth lacks pretty badly going into the offseason.

Mitchell will be back on Year 2 of his rookie deal and third-down back JaMycal Hasty is an exclusive rights free agent so he’ll all but certainly be back in a 49ers uniform. 2021 third-round pick Trey Sermon will also be back and in the mix to carve out the RB2 job. Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Trenton Cannon are all unrestricted free agents leaving San Francisco’s backfield very thin.

Mostert and Wilson could definitely be free agency targets for the 49ers if they’re looking for backfield depth, and Cannon is an option for his special teams contributions. Let’s look at the rest of the free agency class to see what other players might make sense in the 49ers’ RB room, keeping in mind the club isn’t likely to shell out a ton of money at the position:

Darrel Williams, Chiefs

Williams was never the No. 1 RB for the Chiefs, although he did start seven games last season when starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire was hurt. He’s not liable to push Mitchell for regular carries, but his ability to catch passes out of the backfield makes him an intriguing third-down option if the team wants to improve at that spot. Williams caught 47 passes last season for Kansas City.

Brandon Bolden, Patriots

Bolden turned 32 in January which will probably limit his market despite his emergence as pass-catching threat for New England last season. He hauled in 41 catches for 405 yards while playing just 31 percent of the offensive snaps. Bolden has been in the league since 2012 and can also contribute on special teams. While he never had a real offensive role prior to last year, what he did in 2021 indicates he could still help a team that wants to utilize him mostly in a third-down role.

David Johnson, Texans

Johnson’s best years are probably behind him, but he’s remained a good pass catcher despite his struggles over the last few years in Arizona and Houston. Last season he posted just 67 carries for 208 yards, but he did haul in 32 catches in 13 games. He’s another player who’s role at this point should probably be limited to third-down work, but bringing in a former offensive player of the year candidate to do that wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Jalen Richard, Raiders

Richard’s role on the Raiders’ offense has dwindled over the last two seasons, but he was a productive player the four years prior to that. From 2016-19 he averaged 5.0 yards per carry on 60 attempts per season and averaged 40 catches a year thanks to a 68-catch campaign in 2018. Richard is another back who is probably best if limited to a third-down role on offense, but he can also return punts and kicks which gives him some added value for the 49ers.

Sony Michel, Rams

This is a little bit of a reach since Michel will probably get priced out of the 49ers’ range. He’s also never been a really effective pass catcher which probably takes him out of the third-down equation. However, if San Francisco isn’t confident in Sermon going forward and they want an effective RB behind Mitchell then a player like Michel might make sense if his market doesn’t develop.

Dontrell Hilliard, Titans

Derrick Henry’s injury opened the door for Hilliard to breakout in half a season with Tennessee. In eight games he rushed for 350 yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries. He also caught 19 passes. Tennessee may give Hilliard a nice little pay bump to back up Henry next season, but the 49ers should also be in the mix to try and tap into whatever the Titans found that got Hilliard to average more than 6.0 yards per carry.

Mostert and Wilson

The 49ers could always just run it back with Mostert and Wilson, too. Mostert is their most effective big-play RB, and Wilson is a more than capable backup even if he was relegated to the bench when Mitchell was healthy this year. Bringing them back and adding an undrafted free agent or very cheap veteran free agent could also work to establish good backfield depth without overspending.

